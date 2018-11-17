11 jobs going in Gympie now

POSITION VACANT: A number of labourer position are available in Gympie at the moment.

PLEASE NOTE: These positions were advertised as vacant in the past seven days.

1. Front Office Person, Borumba Deer Park

Full-time

THIS is a permanent part time position for 3 days per week; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8am to 5pm.

We are a small family business and it is essential that applicants must be a reliable team player.

A genuine understanding of customer service, good communication skills and a willingness to assist visitors with any problems is a must.

APPLY: 0408 061 081, K2crompton@gmail.com

2. Caravan Repairer, Tin Can Bay

Part-time

THIS role encompasses the service and repair of RVs - Warranty, Insurance and supply and installation of extras and upgrades including electrical, body work, cabinetry and RV systems.

Tasks will include warranty and insurance repairs, trouble shooting, repairing and installing 12 Volt Electrical Systems and Appliances and repairing and modifying cabinet work and fittings.

Applicants must show practical experience in the RV industry, work within a team as well as unsupervised and be mechanically and practical minded.

APPLY: info@whateverqld.com.au

3. Recycling Attendant, Endeavour Foundation

Part Time job, Gympie

ENDEAVOR Foundation is looking for a Recycling Attendant who will work alongside supported employees and assist the shift supervisor in the coordination of recyclable goods at our recycling centre to ensure items are recycled appropriately.

Tasks include greeting customers, inspecting loads, assisting drivers and customers to unload contents, assisting in the disassembly of items for recycling and maintaining tidiness of the facility.

APPLY HERE

4. Sales and Service Banking Consultant, Hays Talent Solutions

Part Time job, Gympie

WE HAVE an exciting flexible part time opportunity for a motivated and sales focussed individuals to join our team as a Sales & Service Banking Consultant in our Gympie store. This role will require you to be available between Monday to Friday, working 20 hours per week.

The purpose of this role is to assess the financial needs of customers and provide options to meet those needs in pursuit of specific sales, service and opportunity targets including addressing customers' transactional banking needs.

APPLY HERE

5. Bar and gaming staff, Empire Hotel

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

AN EXCITING casual opportunity exists for motivated, experienced bar attendants and gaming attendants who are passionate about customer service and delivering an experience to work at the Empire Hotel in Gympie.

This position will be involved in all aspects of hotel operations including gaming and bar service. To be successful you will require previous experience and high-level customer service skills.

APPLY HERE

6. Project Manager, Gympie Regional Council

Permanent Full-Time

GYMPIE Regional Council is seeking an agile and forward-thinking project manager to join the water business unit team.

Reporting to the program manager, this position will be responsible for the control and coordination of projects involving the scoping, design and construction of infrastructure, and be responsible for project inspections, asset recognition and asset management, as well as the management and procurement of contracts and the management of contractors.

This role will also prepare and undertake project briefs, design management, contractor negotiation, financial administration and record keeping for the project coordination of Council civil infrastructure projects.

APPLY HERE

7. Labourers

ENGAGE is recruiting labourers for various positions in the Gympie region. Engage also offers shutdown opportunities throughout Australia and caters to a range of industries. All applicants who apply will be consider for a list of suitable roles.

These roles include skilled labourers in civil works and warehouse/workshop, water treatment operators, horticulturalists, diesel mechanics, groundsmen, park labourers, plant operators, civil construction labourers, HR/HC/MC drivers, operators (Vac Truck ideal), high pressure water blasters and traffic controllers.

APPLY HERE

8. Metal roofing crew members

Gympie

AN INSURANCE builder is looking for trades, qualifications and experience to re-roof hail damaged houses in the region.

Qualification requirements include a certificate 3 in metal roofing and cladding, a metal roofing and cladding contractor license and own company set up.

APPLY HERE

9. OSHC Coordinator - Gympie OSHC (Maternity Relief Contract), Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a part-time Coordinator to lead our St Patrick's Outside School Hours Care - Gympie, on a 4 month Maternity Leave contract

Help support and enrich the lives of children and families by overseeing the delivery of a high quality and inclusive program.

There are opportunities for personal and professional development

The job pays $31.30 - $32.10 per hour

APPLY HERE

10. Fitter, Oz-Tac Engineering

WE currently have a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced Fitter.

The applicant will need to have the flexibility to undertake overtime work and away work as required.

You will join a highly motivated and experienced team who provide excellent, time critical service ensuring the reliability of the production equipment.

The ideal applicant will be self-motivated and resourceful, with the capacity to work with minimal supervision equally well as an individual or as part of a team, with an emphasis on continuous improvement and reliability through the undertaking of planned and preventative maintenance activities.

APPLY HERE

11. Secondary Teacher, Cooloola Christian College

WE are seeking a committed, suitably qualified christian teacher to start in Term 1 2019.

The subjects will be Year 7-10 English/Humanities Senior Modern History.

Cooloola Christian College is a co-educational K-12 Christian school in Gympie.

APPLY HERE