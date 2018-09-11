11 jobs going in Gympie now

PLEASE NOTE: The following jobs were listed in the past seven days and still current at time of publication:

1. Roadworks, HB Group

Contract/Temp job

LOOKING for highly skilled and motivated civil construction operators for works in Gympie & Kin Kin commencing ASAP. Must have MR or above license. Dozer, Loader, Bobcat High risk license. White card.

One month work.

APPLY HERE

2. Store Manager, Woolworths Gympie

RESPONSIBLE for up to 350 team members and a multimillion dollar business, you'll lead from the front to create an exceptional retail experience.

We are looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for food & shopping

Customer first mentality

Love of teamwork and growing with others

Flexible and adaptable to change

Willing to work and reliable

APPLY HERE

3. Physiotherapist, Gympie

Full Time job

WE are currently recruiting for a physiotherapist to provide quality clinical services to aged care residents in Gympie.

These permanent, full/part-time hour positions will require you to manage and evaluate the general physiotherapy program to residents in our modern and progressive aged care facilities.

APPLY HERE

4. Casual Café All-rounder in Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

A CAFE in Gympie is seeking a casual Café All-rounder (up to 35 hours per week) to join our team.

To be considered for this role you should:

Be available at least 1 day at weekends

Have at least 2 years of experience as a Café All-rounder

APPLY HERE

5. Registered Nurse (Casual), St Vincent's Care Services

Part Time job

AN EXCITING opportunity currently exists for registered nurses to join the casual pool at our Gympie facility.

Successful applicants will share a genuine desire to care and assist residents with a strong focus on person centred care.

APPLY HERE

6. Planning Coordinator - Compliance

Technical Professional

Contract/Temp job

WORKPAC are currently seeking an experienced planning coordinator with development compliance experience for an immediate start within the Gympie area.

This position will be for three months in duration with a Monday to Friday Roster - 40 hour working week.

APPLY HERE

7. Disability Support Worker, Winston House

Casual/Vacation job

WE REQUIRE a worker experienced in working in supported accommodation and who is available for morning, evening and sleepover shifts.

The role involves assisting residents to develop independence and life skills, implementing positive behaviour support plans, shift reporting, assisting with personal appointments and medication.

APPLY HERE

8. Financial planner, AMP Services

Full Time job

AWARD winning practice looking for a qualified, energetic and motivated financial planner to join the Gympie team.

The successful applicant must be client focused and have a willingness to help and support clients in achieving their goals and objectives and enjoy working in a team environment while also be a self-starting and motivated autonomous worker.

APPLY HERE

9. Experienced AIN's & Student RN's, Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

RNS are the preferred agency for public and private Hospitals, and a wide range of aged care facilities in the Gympie area. To meet current demand we are seeking Nursing Assistant's/ AINs.

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

AIN / NAs - must have a Certificate III in Aged Care and a minimum of 12 months post-grad AIN experience to work as an agency AIN / NA.

Student RNs - must be at least a 2nd year student and have completed at least two placements(preferably both hospital & aged) to work as an agency AIN / NA.

APPLY HERE

10. VR General Practitioner, Gympie

Full time

AN established medical center is seeking a reliable and passionate GP to join their team of General Practitioners and co-nurses.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a General Practitioner seeking to make a difference.

Medical Centre offers innovative, client-focused care through our extensive range of health services which include general practice as well as allied health and specialist healthcare.

APPLY HERE

11. Administration officer, Nolan Meats Gympie

THIS innovative company who employs in excess of 400 employees, is seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals looking for a career opportunity in our Administration Team.

The ideal candidate/s may have:

Skills in any administrative discipline

Efficient computer skills

Competent in Microsoft Office

APPLY HERE