11 gigs across the Gympie region that you don't want to miss

David Bentley is part of DB3, the jazz trio performing at dawn on Lake Cootharaba this Sunday.

TOMORROW

AICM open mic night

ENJOY a great night of music and fun at the Australian Institute of Country Music at 28 Channon St. Great instrumentals and vocals and a lot of general good fun. Put your name on the board and perform something if you like. Entry just $5, barbecue $5, drinks extra. All welcome. Contact Chris Kath on 0438 343 663.

Empire Hotel

ACOUSTIC Music Friday kicks off for the first time at the Empire Hotel with the beautiful Jessamy Fox from 8-11pm.

Gympie RSL

HEAD to the main lounge to catch Denim & Lace live on stage from 7.30-11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Deano in the main bar from 7-11pm.

Royal Hotel

THE Lounge Bar will erupt with popular country rock band Junction Road from 9pm plus the Royal will have its own Gold Rush party with Nick Rolfe performing from 6pm out front of the hotel.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE Chi Chi Duo will have the crowd on the dance floor in the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm.

SUNDAY

Australian Hotel

DUO Short and Curly will be playing country, blues and folk from 12.30-3.30pm.

Boreen Point Wharf

IT will be an early start to catch jazz trio DB3 on Lake Cootharaba on Sunday. The concert, part of this year's Floating Land Festival, is timed to begin with the first rays of the sun at 5.08am and is a program that pays homage to the area's original inhabitants, connecting the strands of history and marking a new beginning.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DEREK Smith will take to the stage from 1pm for an easy end to the weekend.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THE ever popular Billy Guy will be playing at Silky Oak Tea Gardens from midday.

Next Wednesday

Gympie RSL

MOZZIE & the Frog will be entertaining in the main lounge from 6-9pm.