11 events to fire your blood in Gympie this coming week

The Mary Valley Stags will have their 10th year reunion today. Pictured is Tom Wheeler of the Stags. LEEROY TODD

WITH winter now upon us, there are still plenty of cool things to heat up your social calendar in June. Here's a sample for just the first week.

TODAY

What:

Stags' 10th year reunion

Where:

Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga

When:

Noon-9pm

Cost:

$5

CELEBRATE 10 years of the Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Football Club. All past players, volunteers and supporters are welcome to attend the 10th year reunion. There will be three games of football: Noon Beachmere v Yandina, 1.30pm Palmwoods v Kilcoy and 3pm Stags v Pomona/Cooran. There will also be awards announced after the game at the clubhouse with celebrations to continue at the Kandanga Hotel.

Graham Moore of the Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland Toowoomba branch with his 1949 Triumph Tiger 100. Nev Madsen

TOMORROW

What:

Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland Gympie Area Poker Run

Where:

Gympie Mining Museum

When:

8am for 9am start

Cost:

$20 includes five raffle tickets

OPEN to all bikes and riders, the HMCCQ will be riding about 180km of roads around the Cooloola and Sunshine coasts. There will be free tea and coffee at registration and prizes at each of the card draw stops with a free sausage sizzle at the finish of the run.

An overview of the Kenmore Park Music Muster

MONDAY, June3

What:

Kenmore Park Music Muster

Where:

Gympie Woolooga Rd, Lower Wonga

When:

Monday 9am to Sunday, June9, noon.

Cost:

$90

THERE'S a full week of musical fun at the Kenmore Park Music Muster. For full details, check out the story on Page16 of today's Gympie Times.

Don't miss the James Nash State High School production of Whodunnit. OSTILL

THURSDAY, June6

What:

Whodunnit - The Musical

Where:

James Nash State High School, 109 Myall St, Gympie.

When:

Thursday 7-9pm, Friday 7-9pm and Saturday 1-4pm and 7-9pm.

Cost:

JOIN James Nash State High in their bi-annual school musical, Whodunnit. Support the talented students, staff (many of whom volunteer their time and resources to put this performance together) and James Nash community by coming along for a night of laughs and thrills.

Don't miss the latest vintage movie at Tiaro Library - The Stranger.

FRIDAY, June7

What:

Vintage Film - The Stranger

Where:

Tiaro Library

When:

10am-noon.

Cost:

Free but bookings essential at 41292453. Limited numbers.

FRASER Coast Libraries present the 1946 film The Stranger starring Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young and Orson Welles. Having directed two undisputed masterpieces - Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons - Orson Welles delved into the suspense film, crafting a baroque postwar thriller that drew upon the style of his previous work, while laying the groundwork for his later film noir classics The Lady from Shanghai and Touch of Evil.

Gympie businesses will get a hand at a Startup Weekend at USC (pictured is Joanne Scott). Renee Albrecht

What:

Gympie Startup Weekend

Where:

USC Campus, 71 Cartwright Rd, Gympie

When:

June 7 at 6pm to June9 at 3pm.

Cost:

$30

HAVE you ever wanted to work for yourself, but have absolutely no idea where to start? Here is the answer. Whether you are a serial entrepreneur or new to the startup scene, if you're motivated to build a product or startup and open to new ideas you'll fit right in.

Tarnya Sing and Daniel Day at a previous open mic night.

What:

Open Mic/Social Night

Where:

Wolvi Hall, 1358 Kin Kin Rd, Wolvi

When:

First Friday of every month from 6.30pm

Cost:

Free

COME on down to the Wolvi Hall for a social gathering, bring your instrument and enjoy listening to, or playing some, music. Back line supplied, including drums, amps, mixing, mics, MC etc. Solo, duo, bands or join in with other musicians.

The Moth Migration Family Fun Day at the Gympie Gallery will be something different. Contributed

SATURDAY, June8

What:

Moth Migration Project Free Family Day

Where:

Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

When:

10am-1pm

Cost:

Free

GO MOTH-mad at this free family day with all sorts of fun activities for children and families. Food, refreshments and entertainment for the family.

The Country Life in Kin Kin will host the Quest for the BEST.

What:

Quest for the BEST

Where:

Country Life Hotel, Main St, Kin Kin

When:

1-4pm

This quest for the best musician is open to all ages. Bring your own equipment, your voice and instruments. The crowd will vote who they think is the best with the winner taking home the cash prize.

Ryder McIntosh of Gympie visiting Cooloola Berries at Wolvi. Cooloola Berries will have a farm breakfast and open day. Greg Miller

SUNDAY, June9

What:

Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour

Where:

Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi

When:

9am

Cost:

$35 for adults, $15 for children under 15 years.

TAKE a seat at the long table and learn about Jason Lewis's passion for farming at the Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour. Bookings essential. This special event is the first in a series of farm tours at Cooloola Berries. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

The Screaming Jets will finish their Dirty Thirty Tour in Gympie next Sunday night.

What:

Screaming Jets - Dirty Thirty

Where:

Gympie Civic Centre

When:

6pm

Cost:

THIS year is the 30th anniversary of the Screaming Jets inception as a band. To celebrate this milestone, the boys are playing seven dates across Queensland and will be finishing their tour here.

Grab the paper next week to discover more activities in June.