11 events to fire your blood in Gympie this coming week
WITH winter now upon us, there are still plenty of cool things to heat up your social calendar in June. Here's a sample for just the first week.
TODAY
What:Stags' 10th year reunion
Where:Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga
When:Noon-9pm
Cost:$5
CELEBRATE 10 years of the Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Football Club. All past players, volunteers and supporters are welcome to attend the 10th year reunion. There will be three games of football: Noon Beachmere v Yandina, 1.30pm Palmwoods v Kilcoy and 3pm Stags v Pomona/Cooran. There will also be awards announced after the game at the clubhouse with celebrations to continue at the Kandanga Hotel.
TOMORROW
What:Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland Gympie Area Poker Run
Where:Gympie Mining Museum
When:8am for 9am start
Cost:$20 includes five raffle tickets
OPEN to all bikes and riders, the HMCCQ will be riding about 180km of roads around the Cooloola and Sunshine coasts. There will be free tea and coffee at registration and prizes at each of the card draw stops with a free sausage sizzle at the finish of the run.
MONDAY, June3
What:Kenmore Park Music Muster
Where:Gympie Woolooga Rd, Lower Wonga
When:Monday 9am to Sunday, June9, noon.
Cost:$90
THERE'S a full week of musical fun at the Kenmore Park Music Muster. For full details, check out the story on Page16 of today's Gympie Times.
THURSDAY, June6
What:Whodunnit - The Musical
Where:James Nash State High School, 109 Myall St, Gympie.
When:Thursday 7-9pm, Friday 7-9pm and Saturday 1-4pm and 7-9pm.
Cost:$15 to $45 through www.trybooking.com
JOIN James Nash State High in their bi-annual school musical, Whodunnit. Support the talented students, staff (many of whom volunteer their time and resources to put this performance together) and James Nash community by coming along for a night of laughs and thrills.
FRIDAY, June7
What:Vintage Film - The Stranger
Where:Tiaro Library
When:10am-noon.
Cost:Free but bookings essential at 41292453. Limited numbers.
FRASER Coast Libraries present the 1946 film The Stranger starring Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young and Orson Welles. Having directed two undisputed masterpieces - Citizen Kane and The Magnificent Ambersons - Orson Welles delved into the suspense film, crafting a baroque postwar thriller that drew upon the style of his previous work, while laying the groundwork for his later film noir classics The Lady from Shanghai and Touch of Evil.
What:Gympie Startup Weekend
Where:USC Campus, 71 Cartwright Rd, Gympie
When:June 7 at 6pm to June9 at 3pm.
Cost:$30
HAVE you ever wanted to work for yourself, but have absolutely no idea where to start? Here is the answer. Whether you are a serial entrepreneur or new to the startup scene, if you're motivated to build a product or startup and open to new ideas you'll fit right in.
What:Open Mic/Social Night
Where:Wolvi Hall, 1358 Kin Kin Rd, Wolvi
When:First Friday of every month from 6.30pm
Cost:Free
COME on down to the Wolvi Hall for a social gathering, bring your instrument and enjoy listening to, or playing some, music. Back line supplied, including drums, amps, mixing, mics, MC etc. Solo, duo, bands or join in with other musicians.
SATURDAY, June8
What:Moth Migration Project Free Family Day
Where:Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie
When:10am-1pm
Cost:Free
GO MOTH-mad at this free family day with all sorts of fun activities for children and families. Food, refreshments and entertainment for the family.
What:Quest for the BEST
Where:Country Life Hotel, Main St, Kin Kin
When:1-4pm
This quest for the best musician is open to all ages. Bring your own equipment, your voice and instruments. The crowd will vote who they think is the best with the winner taking home the cash prize.
SUNDAY, June9
What:Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour
Where:Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi
When:9am
Cost:$35 for adults, $15 for children under 15 years.
TAKE a seat at the long table and learn about Jason Lewis's passion for farming at the Farmers Table breakfast and farm tour. Bookings essential. This special event is the first in a series of farm tours at Cooloola Berries. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
What:Screaming Jets - Dirty Thirty
Where:Gympie Civic Centre
When:6pm
Cost:$45 through www.bandsintown.com
THIS year is the 30th anniversary of the Screaming Jets inception as a band. To celebrate this milestone, the boys are playing seven dates across Queensland and will be finishing their tour here.
Grab the paper next week to discover more activities in June.