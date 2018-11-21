11 books so far for Gympie abuse survivor turned author

Gympie author Crystal Lindsey said her first book, Abuse Beaten, chronicled her experiences within an abusive marriage and she was encouraged to write it by her daughter as a form of therapy for herself.

FORMER nurse and now author Crystal Mary Lindsey didn't plan to become a writer - she was coaxed into it.

Mrs Lindsey said her first book, Abuse Beaten, chronicled her experiences within an abusive marriage and she was encouraged to write it by her daughter as a form of therapy for herself.

"I'm a strong advocate against abuse. I have a blog and a Facebook page where I speak out about it,” she said.

Mrs Lindsey has a degree in nursing and has studied psychology, counselling and mental health nursing and is a Bible College graduate.

She worked as an ER nurse at Redcliffe, Nambour, Caloundra and Caboolture hospitals before moving to the United States to live and work.

Mrs Lindsey said she decided to work as a specialist mental health nurse rather than in the hospital system in the US and it was while she was living in Tennessee that she met and married her second husband, Ray.

The couple decided to move back to Australia but on the way back, Mrs Lindsey was in a serious accident during a six hour stopover in Fiji, and was forced to retire.

It was then that she travelled around Australia with her husband and took to writing.

The couple eventually settled in Gympie in 2007, and Mrs Lindsey often laughs that when she lived in Tennessee she was only six hours from Nashville and now she lives in another one (Nashville being the first name for the Gympie township after the discovery of gold by James Nash in 1867).

All of Mrs Lindsey's books contain a strong Christian ethos and so far, she has written 11 of them - nine works of fiction, Abuse Beaten and a self-help medical guide.

The historic town of Rogersville in Tennessee, as well as being her home for a while, was the setting for one of her early novels.

The books contain several different themes - mystery, romance, humour, historical and medical - but all are written to provide inspiration to the reader.

"I enjoy making people happy; making them feel good,” Mrs Lindsey said.

She says the strong characters come from a higher power.

"When I develop the character, I wait for the Lord to give me inspiration,” she said.

Although she didn't set out to be a writer, Mrs Lindsey said she enjoys every part of the process, including creating her own cover art collages for the books from pictures of her family and friends.

She is currently in the process of writing her 12th novel, House of Shadows and seven of her books have been translated into other languages, including Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Hindi.

The titles of her novels are Discovering Treasure, Cherished Encounter, Forbidden Fruit Temptation, Consuming Fire, Spirit Warrior, To Catch a Butterfly, Love's Time and The Secret Healer of Smoky Mountain.

All of her translated books are available on Amazon, Kobo, Apple and B&N.

E-books are available for Kindle from Amazon.

You can also buy the paperbacks at Ingram Spark and online through Book Deposit, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson, Koorong, Fishpond and American Christian Books.