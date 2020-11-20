$10k Gympie Veterans Cup draws seven nominations

THIS Saturday’s Gympie Veterans Cup at the Gympie Turf Club, an Open over 1470m, a $10,000 race, drew seven nominations for the third running of the recently revived Diggers Cup.

The corresponding race last year was won by the Lindsay Gough trained Shinnecock, ridden by Louise Dillon.

This Snitzel gelding bolted in by 10.8 lengths beating Flinder’s Dragon with the 2018 Diggers Cup winner, Prince of Flinders, third for the Pat Duff stable.

The Veterans Cup is the first race on the card and is almost a r-run of last month’s BMW Gympie Cup with winner of the Gympie Cup, Ritchford, and runner-up Mahratrta among the initial entries, which also included the Matt Kropp trained Splitz, the winner of the Charleville and Blackall cups.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 - Shinnecock returns to the mounting yard after big win in feature race last year.

Kilkivan based trainer Kym Afford, who works his horses mainly at Wondai, dominated racing at Mt Perry last Saturday with a winning double.

Kym was resuming racing after three weeks on the sidelines. He won the first two races with Love Conquers All mares Moa’s Girl (8/1, before S. Stephen) taking the 1000m maiden Luv Ya Blue (7/4, H. Richardson) won the 1000m Class B by a length.

The Afford stable then missed a winning treble by centimetres when Modern Family (H. Richardson) was beaten a nose by Ringo’s Magic (Angela Jones) in the Mt Perry Cup over 1400m. The Krystle Johnston trained, Craiglea Arion was a close third in the Cup.

Apprentice Shannyn Stephen completed a winning double winning the 1200mBm 60 on the David Reynolds trained Patche Gift, an 8 yr old Dash for Cash gelding beating home Gympie trained Wild Element narrowly from the Cherie Vick stable with stablemate of the winner, Queenofmainstreet third.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 - Shinnecock owner Darren Gough and Linda Burke.

Trainer, Bevan Johnson combined with apprentice, Rebecca Wilson to win the 1200m Open from the consistent Layla’s Lad and Music Scene from the Reynolds stable.

Cup winner, Ringo’s Magicisa Drum beat six year old trained at Bell by part owner, Gavin Dempsey. The horse was a recent Tara winner in a 1200m Class B prior to a good Warwick 3rd over 1350m.

Locally owned galloper Bellicose broke through for a win on Wednesday at Ipswich. The Trevor Thomas trained Written Tycoon 4 year old gelding was having his 8th race start coming off three recent seconds at the Sunshine Coast Bellicose, Ridden by James Orman won the 1200m maiden narrowly after leading most of the way. He is raced by Shane Gill in partnership with J. L Gill, and Mrs D.F. Gill.

The rich Roma Cup is to be run on Saturday. As part of a TQB meeting which is funded on a higher scale tghan country meetings the Roma Cup is a $35,000 race over 1640m on the sand track. Country champ Fab’s Cowboy heads the weights on 62.5kg wit the Todd Austin trained Eschielle next on 62kg shooting for his third win in a row. Fab’s Cowboy was a gallant third in the recent Gympie Cup under a big weight.

by Barry Fitzhenry