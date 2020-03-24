$10k donation to Curran caused disquiet to more than a ‘few’

Letters to the Editor

Donation causes disquiet for more than ‘a few’

I READ, with interest , the article headed “Corbet’s have their say” in Saturday’s Gympie Times .

It confirmed Mr Curran’s statement (at the Meet the Mayoral Candidates evening) that he was “...sponsored by one of Gympie’s most successful businesses.”

READ MORE: Hartwig says the the Corbet’s $10k donation to Curran does not pass the pub test

The Corbet story, as told on Saturday, is one of growth and development based to some extent on a strong family work ethic.

Mick Curran, mayoral forum

That is, of course, admirable.

But that story is totally irrelevant to the issue of the Corbet political donation of $10k to Mr Curran’s re- election campaign.

Equally irrelevant is the Corbet sponsorship of “...many junior sporting organisations and other charity organisations.”

Councillor Glen Hartwig. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

This latter, though a community benefit, is a mix of philanthropy and investment in community goodwill.

Nor is the comparison with larger donations to state and federal politicians at all relevant— except for the fact that those donations also meet with widespread condemnation.

As for the disquiet expressed locally regarding the $10k donation being cavalierly dismissed as “...Despite what a few might think...”

I suggest that the “few” are among the vast majority of Australians.

Mayoral candidates Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome and Mick Curran.

As Adam Gartrell (The Sydney Morning Herald, January 20, 2018 states: “Donations have become synonymous in the Australian mind with privileged access, shady deals and in some cases real corruption.”

What Corbets and Mr Curran are up against is not a “few “ disgruntled locals, but the Australian democratic psyche — the belief that influence ends at the ballot box.

Merv Welch, The Palms

KEEP READING FOR ANOTHER LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Councillors and day jobs

IF YOU thought I was going to let some of your answers pass unnoticed, to the very important question the paper presented of, “Will you keep your day job if elected?” then think again.

Firstly, I would like to address Daryl Dodt’s reply.

He felt that being a GP and a councillor are not jobs, they are “roles”. Wow. That’s a new one. I don’t care if you call your jobs “professions, roles, callings or blessings’. They are paid employment, as is the position of councillor.

Which also brings me to Bob Leitch’s answer of only being employed by Ed Queensland for 20 hours a week.

I am pretty sure this is four days of teaching classes along with all the other tasks connected with part-time teaching. This doesn’t leave a lot of time for you to represent the constituents during the week. Warren Polley, Lyndall Ensbey, Michiel Pratt, Jess Milne, Phil Feldman and any other employed people running, I hope you read Mal Gear’s answer as he found owning and running his driving school and being a councillor increasingly difficult to juggle. So he sold his business.

I do understand that no one wants to give up their business or employment but as the job of councillor is now more demanding and a bigger role than it used to be and paid better, perhaps we need to look at allowing employed people to take leave from their other job, in order for them be the best councillor possible.

My expectations, as a tax payer electing a councillor in, is that he/she will be there to work for the constituents. I would hope that the councillor will be available to be out and about in their electorate, attending the odd function and getting to know their community and its needs.

I would hope they could give me a time they are available if I need to discuss a concern and that they will return my call.

I do not want them to give me what is left of their day or be so busy they can’t be bothered with me at all.

Anne Manson, Gympie