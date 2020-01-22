10cm hail, trees down as severe storm moves through region

Charlotte McIntosh, Anna Niemand, Ella Shepherd and Addy McIntosh holding the rain gauge with 100mm of rainfall which fell on the Southside during the severe storms last night. Photo: Troy Jegers

Charlotte McIntosh, Anna Niemand, Ella Shepherd and Addy McIntosh holding the rain gauge with 100mm of rainfall which fell on the Southside during the severe storms last night. Photo: Troy Jegers

A MASSIVE tree fell on to an 11,000 volt powerline in Traveston leaving hundreds of residents in the dark during a severe storm which brought decent rainfall to the Gympie region last night.

Energex crews worked from 5.30pm until 3am restoring power to more than 720 properties across the Gympie region, including Kybong, Tuchekoi, Jones Hill and Bells Bridge right through to the Sunshine Coast.

Anna Niemand of Gympie celebrates after 100mm of rainfall fell on the Southside last night. Photo: Troy Jegers

Kilkivan and Glastonbury residents reported 10cm-sized hail hitting their properties during the storm. Wind gusts of 45km/h were recorded in parts of the Gympie region, with 96km/h winds lashing the Sunshine Coast. An Ergon spokesman said 103,999 lightning strikes were recorded within 100km of Gympie up to Hervey Bay and down to Bribie Island.

Across southeast Queensland in the past four days 250,000 lightning strikes were recorded and 42,000 properties were without power.

Southside residents recorded up to 100mm of rainfall as two bands of storms passed through. Upper Widgee, The Dawn, Goomeri, Pie Creek, Mothar Mountain and Kilkivan were some other towns which recorded between 50-90mm, which was a huge relief for struggling property owners whereas Gympie recorded 38mm.

Charlotte McIntosh, Anna Niemand, Ella Shepherd and Addy McIntosh celebrate after receiving 100mm of rainfall on the Southside during last night’s storms. Photo: Troy Jegers

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Rosa Hoff said more rain is on the way.

Ms Hoff said a surface trough stretching from central Queensland to the Darling Downs, with showers and storms to the east of it, would continue to weaken and contract to the west.

She said the trough would continue to contract with a weak high trough moving in over the top of it.

“We will continue to have showers and storms for the next few days,” she said.

We will have warm, muggy nights with the humidity set to stay around 92 per cent until the weekend.

Rainfall across the region to 9am yesterday included 19.8mm at Miva, 58.2mm at Imbil, 18.8mm at Kandanga, 3mm at Goomboorian, 2.8mm at Tin Can Bay, 12.6 at Mt Kanigan, 30mm at Fisherman’s Pocket, 27mm at Kilkivan, 7mm at Cooran, and 38mm in Gympie.

Today’s maximum temperature will reach 34C with a possible shower or two in the afternoon.