107ha development to be refused by Gympie council

A 62-LOT subdivision on 107ha of Widgee land is expected to be refused by Gympie Regional Council today due to a number of planning scheme clashes.

The development, which was lodged in April 2017, has been under negotiation with the council since it was left on the table in November 2017.

In the report to be presented to councillors at this morning's meeting, staff said the plan clashed with the Kilkivan Shire Council 2007 Planning Scheme and parts of the state's biodiversity planning policy. It concerned some residents too, with 31 submissions against it.

These raised "valid grounds” about the development's potential impact on wildlife and the environment, staff said.

Water levels in nearby waterways were also an issue with more than half the proposed new properties having access to Widgee and Little Widgee Creeks.

"These concerns are unable to be managed as the applicant is unwilling to amend the proposal plan to limit the number of owners with access to the creeks,” staff said.

"Whilst the council could condition amendments to the proposal plan to limit these impacts, the applicant has made it clear the developer is unwilling to positively respond to council and the community's concerns by revising the subdivision layout.”

Council staff said the developer - Allen Co Holdings - had failed to demonstrate why it was needed, and there was likely an "oversupply” of land zoned rural residential in the region.

"The uptake of developed rural residential lots within the western areas of the region is relatively low, with Widgee being no exception.”