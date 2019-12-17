Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

BANGALA CREEK: The Rural Fire Service said firefighters on the ground are being supported by aviation crews at the Bangala Creek fire.

UPDATE, 4.40pm: A FOUR-DAY statewide Total Fire Ban has been declared, as fires continue to burn across NSW.

The total fire ban will take effect from midnight on Tuesday, December 17 until midnight on Saturday, December 21.

The decision comes as hot and dry conditions continue to worsen across NSW.

People are being urged to stay up to date with surrounding fire information, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.

Original story: ON THE 104th day of continuous bushfires in the region, fire activity in the Bangala Creek area continues.

The Rural Fire Service reported on Tuesday morning the Bangala fire continues to burn in the area of the Cataract National Park, Gillgarry State Forest and Yabbra National Park.

The fire is more than 45,000 hectares in size and is being controlled.

An RFS spokesman said the fire did cross identified lines in a number of places yesterday, under strong southerly winds.

On Monday there were 35 fire appliances, five heavy plant (bulldozers) and five aircraft working on the fire.

Firefighters are working to establish new containment lines and to consolidate those already in place.

Over the next few days conditions across the fire ground will deteriorate.

The forecast will mean that fire behaviour is expected to increase as daytime temperatures increase, relative humidity decreases and wind directions change.

The fire is expected to continue burning to the east along Paddys Flat road, south towards Sugarbag road, Red Rock road and west towards Boorook and Rivertree.

Residents of these areas should prepare their properties, have a plan and know what they will do if the fire threatens over coming days and weeks.

This fire will not be extinguished until significant rains fall across the entire fire ground.

Advice

Stay informed, know what you will do if the situation changes and don't wait for a warning to enact your Bushfire Survival Plan.

Do not expect a fire truck.

If you do not have a plan, decide now what you will do.

Leaving early is your safest option.

Information