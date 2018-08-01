103-year-old Gympie woman's inspiring life advice

SPECIAL DAY: Bernice McLennan (left) and Del Reid with their mother Agnes Knox, who turned 103 in Gympie last Friday.

SPECIAL DAY: Bernice McLennan (left) and Del Reid with their mother Agnes Knox, who turned 103 in Gympie last Friday. Renee Albrecht

"JUST keep breathing.”

It is simple but very wise advice, and wisdom is something 103-year-old Gympie resident Agnes Knox has in spades.

Celebrating her birthday in the loving company of daughters Bernice McLennan and Del Reid at the Gympie nursing home last Friday, Mrs Knox was quick to show off her sense of humour when asked how it felt to reach the momentous milestone.

RELATED STORIES

Agnes Knox who has just turned 103 in Gympie today. Renee Albrecht

"It feels just the same as it was yesterday when I was 102,” she said.

"That's about the only thing I can compare it with, the day before.

"I don't know what the day after will be like.

"You never know what's ahead, no one knows what's ahead. You can just hope for the best and take every day as it comes.”

Reflecting on a childhood spent farming cattle and dairy at Woolooga and visiting Gympie to see travelling picture shows, Mrs Knox said the memories of a very different time remain clear.

Del Reid with mum Agnes Knox who has just turned 103 in Gympie today. Renee Albrecht

"We used to play with the calves in our spare time, we never got toys like kids do these days,” she said.

"They used to miss us when we left to go home, they used to just stand there for us to brush them.

"It wasn't something we bought from the shop, it was animals.

"The friendship of animals is very special, I've found that out many times with dogs, cats, horses and calves.”

Mrs Knox said the arrival of motor cars had been one of the biggest changes she had ever seen in her time.

"If you wanted to go anywhere you had to round up the horses, but you don't have to round up a motor car, you just press the button and it comes alive.

"You don't have to feed it like you did a horse, either.”

Mrs Knox's daughters said they were proud to be celebrating with their "amazing” mother.

Nursing home staff presented her with a special assortment of cupcakes to mark the occasion.