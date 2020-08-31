‘101 opportunities to get infected’

As Queensland’s latest COVID-19 cluster continues to grow, the state’s chief health officer is now urging people to consider wearing masks. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

As Queensland’s latest COVID-19 cluster continues to grow, the state’s chief health officer is now urging people to consider wearing masks. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

As Queensland's latest COVID-19 cluster is expected to grow this week, the state's chief health officer is urging people to wear a mask and work from home.

The Queensland Corrective Services cluster reached 23 cases at the weekend, after health authorities found a link between the state's latest cluster and a smaller outbreak linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

Dr Jeannette Young told Queenslanders to be cautious after now-confirmed positive cases spent 101 days out in the community.

It comes after four cases were confirmed on Sunday, including a student from Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains and a child at a Fig Tree Pocket childcare centre, sending both into lockdown.

Dr Young is anticipating more cases to be confirmed in the state this week.

"We added up all of the days in the last 14 when known cases had been out in the community while infectious," Dr Young said.

"We have now had (the equivalent to) over 101 days of infectious people out in our community in the last 14 days.

"That means there have been those 101 opportunities for people to get infected so we know that we will see more cases."

People are being urged to wear masks when not at home. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Attila Csaszar

Dr Young said social distancing remained vital in preventing further spread and urged Queenslanders to keep getting tested and consider wearing masks.

"This is the time to get out those flat surgical masks … or if you've made masks with three layers of thickness," she said.

"It's really time to start using them."

Dr Young said face masks would not be made mandatory "for a while" but said there may be a time when they will be.

"I'm not confident the cluster is completely contained," Dr Young said. Since the latest outbreak, 131,186 tests have been undertaken. It comes as gathering restrictions are extended to the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Services region. From this week South Burnett, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Western Downs local government areas will be restricted to 10 people at home and in public places.

Originally published as '101 opportunities to get infected'