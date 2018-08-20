100s of kids, 40 activities, 20 booths at Kids Big Day Out

NEXT month's award winning Little Kids Day Out will feature a Hooray for Fish eco-art installation

The event will be held from 9am to 3pm on September 1, at the Gympie Civic Centre, Senior Citizen's Building and grounds.

The free event is designed especially for families with young children.

Little Kids Day Out art installation co-ordinator, Julie Wright is coordinating the Hooray for Fish eco-art installation which will be a highlight of the event displayed in the Senior Citizen's Building.

The installation has been supported by a Regional Arts Development Fund grant.

Ms Wright will create an aquarium alongside a beach and sea diorama from thousands of artworks produced by children from across the Gympie region.

"We are thrilled that almost every early learning centre and school in our region are are participating in the installation this year. What an amazing effort,” Ms Wright said.

Little Kids Day Out volunteer co-ordinator Marion Sillett said:

"We have been busy delivering over 100 cardboard boxes and twenty fridge boxes to local schools and early learning centres across the region to be transformed into fish tanks and the ocean walls.

"We have gone as far as Imbil, Tin Can Bay, Glenwood and Kilkivan and dropped boxes off to all the schools in between for the art installation.

"It has been a huge job but what a wonderful opportunity to visit the forty-eight schools and early learning centres. The project allows the children to contribute to the event. The outlying schools and centres are so unique and well kept. They are a credit to the principals and directors.”

Ms Wright said:

"We will be dividing the main hall into two sections.

"The first will be transform into an aquatic paradise full of sea and beach life.

"Elli Webb will be there to help the R Team rescue the creatures trapped in plastic rubbish and sort the litter they find polluting the ocean and beach. At other end of the hall we are creating our own Hooray For Fish Aquarium.

"We will be spending all Friday preparing the installation. It's a huge job but so rewarding when you see the end result. To cap it all off thanks to the RADF grant we have Ocean Life Education as part of the installation with their marine touch pools.”

Some of the 40 activities on offer during the day are Cooloola Christian College ELC animals, Bricks 4 Kids, Roadcraft Cobber Cars, Facepainting, Superiorwood pine carpentry, Early Learning Centre Gympie South Pat-A-Pet-Awhile, painting, threading, climbing, singing, dancing, puppets, bubbles, techology to name just a few of the massive selection of hands on activities for the children.

This year we have over 20 information booths including the Gympie Central Shopping Centre Mum's Pamper Booth where you can relax whilst the children draw the bodies on our logo heads and collect a gift. Parents can also add their name to barrel at the booth to WIN prizes donated by local businesses.

The generousity and enthusism of our community allows Little Kids Day Out to keep getting better and better. BYO a picnic and your water bottle and refill it at the drink station. You will also be able to shop at the market stalls and food vendors on the day.