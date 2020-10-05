$100k promise for Cooloola Coast sports groups as election looms

The Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club would be a big winner under an LNP State Government should it win at the election, MP Tony Perrett says.

COOLOOLA Coast sporting groups will get a $100,000 injection to improve safety and fix facilities under an LNP Government, MP Tony Perrett says,

Mr Perrett has promised the funding, earmarked for not only safety and facilities but better tools, equipment and vehicles too, should the LNP claim victory on October 31.

“Safety is at the forefront of these grants through equipping an organisation which protect locals and visitors to our beaches, improving safety at a local sporting site, and providing lifesaving equipment,” Mr Perrett said.

“The Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving club will receive $60,000 for a dual cab 4 x 4 ute, side-by-side vehicle and wall mounted toolbox for the boat shed.

“The club of almost 230 members carries a range of equipment including boats, IRBs, bikes, trailers, 4WD, radio equipment and facilities for helipad to undertake their life saving services.

“Rainbow Beach is the premier tourist destination in this region.

“As the gateway to Fraser Island its 100 per cent tourist-based economy depends on a thriving drive tourist market.”

The incumbent Gympie MP said the coast “relies on a reputation as a desirable destination as a family friendly, cheap, holiday destination for adventure-based tourism, campers, and beach enthusiasts”.

And the Surf Club was pivotal to this.

“In the last year the Surf Club completed 3,643 patrolling hours looking after 11,003 swimmers and 22,333 beach goers, undertaken more than 1,200 total preventative actions, and 216 first aid attendances.

“This equipment will assist the immense efforts put in by its volunteers and contributes to safe and enjoyable beach activities for many locals and visitors to the region.”

Tin Can Bay’s Men’s Shed would be another winner under the promise, with $20,000 listed for equipment including fans, a bandsaw and two new lathes.

“The Men’s Shed which was officially opened this year is a great place for locals to meet and work on projects at their own pace, in their own time, and in the company of other men.

“It has become a vital community organisation which can provide company, and an opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills.

“It is a powerful tool in addressing men’s health and wellbeing and helping them feel that they are valued and productive members of our community.”

The Sporting Sporting Shooters Association of Australia also made the list.

Mr Perrett said $10,000 would be set aside for new gates and fences to improve safety.

These had been on the group’s wish list “for some time”, he said, but they did not have the manpower to finish the project.

“The Tin Can Bay Fishing Club will receive $8000 for a defibrillator and install automatic water saving garden watering system.

“With more and more people remaining active at an older age, early access to a defibrillator could mean the difference between life and death in the event of a cardiac arrest.

“Over the 17-year reporting period form 2000-2016 the Queensland Ambulance Service attended 69,338 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

“The largest growth rate in the in incidences was in regional areas and remote locations showing the importance of delivering time critical services.

“Medical experts say the first eight minutes following a cardiac arrest are critical and that early access to CPR and a defibrillator is essential to increasing a patient’s likelihood of survival.

“That’s why it’s crucial that we can respond to these life-threatening emergencies and that facilities are equipped to respond to life-threatening situations.”

“These volunteer and community groups play a big part in the Cooloola Coast community.

“Under an LNP government we are committed to providing the grassroots infrastructure that will allow these groups to thrive,” he said.