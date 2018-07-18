1000s expected at Winter on Mary tonight

ALL READY: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke have dressed up Mary, ready for Winter on Mary tonight.

ALL READY: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke have dressed up Mary, ready for Winter on Mary tonight. Philippe Coquerand

PREPARATIONS are complete for the annual Winter Trees on Mary, taking place tonight from 5-9pm.

The statue of Mary was decorated in full yesterday by Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke.

Mrs Fittler said this was the fourth year she has been involved in the event.

"The Widgee craft group really likes to support Mary Street because when we have our biggest morning tea for cancer research, Mary Street donates many prizes,” she said.

"We try and help them as much as we can by coming down and dressing up the trees, it's something for people to look at and enjoy.”

Winter on Mary began back in 2014 and will incorporate street performers, growers market stalls and shop specials.

Spokesman for Mary St traders, Tony Goodman,l said the event draws a lot of visitors from across the region.

"The event is probably the 'jewel in the crown' as it brings everyone together,” he said.

"It's fantastic that the community as well as the Gympie Regional Council have jumped on board, it really brings out the Gympie spirit.”

Those attending the event should be wary of parking with most of the streets cordoned off.

Mary Street from Monkland Street to the Fiveways will be closed from 4-10pm.

Smithfield St will also be closed on both sides between 4-10pm.

Restaurants, cafes and shops in the town centre will remain open for late night shopping.

Up to 5000 people are expected for the big event tonight.