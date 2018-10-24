Menu
Borumba Dam from the air (circa early 1970s).
100,000 reasons everyone will want to wet a line at Borumba

Shelley Strachan
24th Oct 2018 9:05 AM
FIFTEEN thousand Australian bass fingerlings will be released into Borumba Dam this Sunday.

The fingerlings will be delivered to the boat ramp and dispersed from boats into the dam by the Lake Borumba Fishstocking Association.

Ben Forgan with this great bass caught at Borumba Dam.
These fingerlings are the first delivery of 100,000 fish that have been ordered to be released this financial year.

Allison McDonald with one of the 24 bass her and David caught at Borumba.
Australian Native Fish Enterprises supplies the LBFSA and they will be delivering the fingerlings this weekend.

Australian Native Fish Enterprises supplies Australian bass, golden perch and silver perch fingerlings.

Hinternoosa Hatchery will be supplying endangered Mary River Cod fingerlings when they are ready.

Chris Mangold from the lake Borumba Fish Stock Society prepares to release fingerlings in Borumba Dam. File photo
