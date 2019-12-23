Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Uni Offers
Uni Offers
Education

10,000 university offers out today

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Dec 2019 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS will come early for 10,000 Queensland school leavers today, with the first round of University offers expected to be released this morning.

At 10am, 10,641 Year 12 students will receive a tertiary education offer from the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC). 

In this round of offers, most will be going to students who have chosen to study courses in business, followed by engineering and humanities. 

The offers are dependent on courses being offered early by individual universities and the main offer round will be in mid-January.

About 16,000 university offers will be made over the next month to the last OP cohort, with the last offer round in early February.

"QTAC is in the business of connecting people with opportunities and we are delighted to bring some early Christmas cheer to young Queenslanders who have worked so hard during their final years of high school," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

"For those that don't receive an offer on Monday, don't panic, another big offer round takes place on January 15.

"That round includes the more highly-competitive courses of medicine, physiotherapy and veterinary science."

Mary Laka from Moorooka is hoping to complete a double degree at Griffith University. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
Mary Laka from Moorooka is hoping to complete a double degree at Griffith University. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Mary Laka, 18, who dreams of owning her own business one day, is one of the students hoping to receive an offer today.

Having just completed Year 12 at Yeronga State High School, she applied to study a dual business and international business degree at Griffith University.

"Someday I will probably run my own business. I don't know what kind of business but if I study it (business) I'll get a clear understanding of what I want to do," she said.

"Well, my dream job is not set in stone ,but I'm tossing between a business in public relations or accounting."

More Stories

Show More
education offers queensland university

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        premium_icon Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        News A leg bone and foot that washed up on a NSW North Coast beach last week belonged to a Queensland diver who went missing almost 800km away a month ago.

        Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        premium_icon Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        News “I’ve never seen this kind of generosity. Driving from Gympie to Townsville you can...

        Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        premium_icon Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        News ‘You have to start in the first 2, 3 rows with the good guys. It’s rare to have...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'