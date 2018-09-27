$10,000 drug debt leads man to jail as rehab attempt fails

METH: Drugs and violence all part of the daily Gympie court grind.

Drugs and damage

A KYBONG man who told police he had already used all his drugs, apparently forgot about the loaded syringe in his possession, according to uncontested police submissions to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Benjamin Thomas Roland Cadwallander, 29, pleaded guilty to failing to properly dispose of a syringe on June 15.

He also pleaded guilty to trespassing and wilful damage the next day when he used a golf club to damage a house window at Greens Creek.

He was fined a total of $1250 and ordered to pay $1088.56 restitution.

$10,000 drug debt leads to jail

DNA evidence has helped snare a Gympie man, 40, after he dumped drug lab equipment as part of an attempt to straighten out his life, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Jason Scott Warne, 40, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday last week to 11 charges alleging possession of drugs, drug lab equipment, a knife in a public place and drug utensils.

Barring further offences, Warne will be out of jail by Christmas, but far from free, after he pleaded guilty this week to charges arising from a $10,000 drug debt.

Warne, who appeared by video link from jail, pleaded guilty to possessing drug making equipment.

The court was told he had left the lab equipment at a roadside for collection, in lieu of paying a $10,000 drug debt.

Police told the court Warne had a history of possessing drug labs and materials "since 2010”.

The court was told he was still subject to suspended sentences from previous offences.

His solicitor told the court Warne was attempting to clean up his drug debts to get on with his life.

Magistrate Graham Hillan sentenced Warne to eight months jail and activated the suspended sentences cumulatively, with a parole release date of December 21.

Domestic violence breach steers man towards trial

A GYMPIE man has been committed for District Court trial in Gympie on eight charges including breaching a Domestic Violence Order, along with drug and unlicensed driving, extortion and possession of a knife in a public place, on various dates between April 11 and July 14.

He was remanded in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday of last week.

No lights giveaway

A GYMPIE man found riding a bicycle with no lights led to extremely unwanted police attention on July 17, Gympie Magistrates Court was told..Michael Kenneth Hansen, 42, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine, a knife and digital scales and was fined a total of $1850.