1000 workers wanted to build, operate new stadium

Hayden Johnson
Hayden Johnson
19th Aug 2019 1:38 PM
ALMOST 1000 jobs will be created through the construction of the southeast's newest sporting stadium.

Development on the $70 million Springfield Stadium, dubbed The Reserve, has started.

Preparatory earthworks have kicked-off and there are plans to start early earth works on the arena site this week, Brisbane Lions Infrastructure general manager Jake Anson said.

Now, it can be revealed 242 jobs will be created during construction and 740 ongoing jobs when it is operational, according to an independent report by Urbis.

The 10,000-seat stadium will host AFL Women's matches from the 2022 season.

"We are presently undertaking a process of appointing a construction contractor having completed a select tender expression of interest process," Mr Anson said.

He said detailed design work on the arena and Lions' training centre would continue until October.

 

An artist's impression of the $70 million AFLW Springfield Stadium dubbed The Reserve.
An artist's impression of the $70 million AFLW Springfield Stadium dubbed The Reserve.

 

The stadium will become part of an integrated precinct at Springfield.

A $44.5 million upgrade to the adjacent, at-capacity, Springfield Station park 'n' ride started about two weeks ago.

Mr Anson said the club was in talks with the State Government about the timing of its stadium construction.

"We are working to coordinate our construction programme with other projects taking place in the arena precinct, including the new Springfield Central Commuter Car Park and the duplication of Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd so that all projects are completed in time for the first AFL Women's matches to be staged there in 2022," he said.

"The Lions have lodged an Area Development Plan for the arena, which is presently being assessed by Ipswich City Council.

"All parties are working toward construction commencing on the arena in January next year."

ipswich jobs springfield springfield stadium urbis

