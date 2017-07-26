Have you seen this quad? It's worth $5000 to you if you have

RIGHT: A $5000 reward is on offer for information leading to the return of Lawrence Sainsbury's Honda quad bike. Dog Charlie, pictured, is missing the bike too.

UPDATE:

THE owner of a quad bike stolen from a property at Cunninghams Rd, Goomboorian, on Christmas eve, has increased the $1000 reward he was offering for information leading to its return, five fold.



Lawrence Sainsbury says he is frustrated with the lack of progress on the case of the stolen Honda quad bike which he paid $10,500 for and had had only one service.



Yesterday he lifted the reward for info on the theft to $5000, but he wants anyone with information to call him, not the police or Crimestoppers.



Mr Sainsbury's number is 0447 725 366.

EARLIER:

WHO would steal a quad bike at Christmas?

That's the question Goomboorian man Lawrence Sainsbury is asking as he offers a $1000 reward for information leading to the return of his red Honda quad bike.

Mr Sainsbury said the machine had been stolen from his Cunningham Rd property some time between 8.30pm on Christmas Eve and 6.30am on Christmas Day, while he was away. The theft was discovered later on Christmas Day.

"I had a nice Christmas Day until dinner time, when I discovered the bike was missing," he said.

He reported it to police, but with no results he decided to appeal to the public, hoping to "prompt somebody's memory".

"Somebody might have seen it," he said.

"Who knows?"

He said his dog Charlie was also missing the quad.

Anyone with information can call Mr Sainsbury on 0447 725 377 or call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously on 1800 333 000.