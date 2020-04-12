Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

1000 to go into quarantine as hospitals close in Tasmania

by Natalie Brown
12th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will close because of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and their households - which is more than 1000 people - will go into quarantine. They'll be required to quarantine for 14 days, from their last shift.

The hospitals will be closed for a "super clean".

"We're sorry that we've needed to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this," Mr Gutwein said this afternoon.

"We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps."

Patients currently in the North West Regional Hospital will be transferred to the community hospital, and only transferred out of the north-west region if absolutely necessary.

There are no patients at the hospital currently in the ICU.

Recently discharged patients will also be required to self-isolate.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks quarantine tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        premium_icon COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        News ‘We’ve got countless new and fresh ideas and we’ll always have that vision.’

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News ‘We’re going to look at all the evidence and all the problems with it, and...

        Mini plateau over as Coast records another COVID-19 case

        premium_icon Mini plateau over as Coast records another COVID-19 case

        News After signs of a plateau, the Sunshine Coast has recorded another new coronavirus...

        Former councillor delivers gracious exit, farewell message

        premium_icon Former councillor delivers gracious exit, farewell message

        News I for one am not the person to sit behind a screen and complain like some...