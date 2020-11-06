$1000 fine for young Gympie mum busted driving son to school

A Gympie mum had one month to go on a big driving ban when police caught her taking her son to school.

A Gympie mum had one month to go on a big driving ban when police caught her taking her son to school.

A YOUNG Gympie mother caught driving one month before her two-year licence disqualification was due to run out has paid a heavy price for what her lawyer called a “stupid decision”.

Mara Gisele Gerbino appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday morning after she was pulled over while behind the wheel on a disqualified licence on the Old Bruce Highway at Black Mountain on October 16.

The court heard Gerbino was stopped by police on that date in relation to another traffic matter, and records showed her licence had been banned since November 2018.

Gerbino’s lawyer Lisa Taylor told Magistrate Chris Callaghan her client was the sole carer for her autistic nine-year-old son, and had made the “stupid decision” to drive him to school after his regular driver was unable to do so and the waiting time for a taxi was one hour.

Gerbino had a previous disqualified driving offence when she drove away from court immediately after she was given a driving ban.

Mr Callaghan slapped another two year driving ban, taking Gerbino off the road until November 2022.

She was also fined $1000.