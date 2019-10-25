Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 1000 RVs are coming to Gympie next year for the 35 CMCA annual rally.
More than 1000 RVs are coming to Gympie next year for the 35 CMCA annual rally.
News

1000 caravans to descend on Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.ko
25th Oct 2019 6:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE will be RV heaven next year when it plays host to the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia’s national rally.

The annual event brings seminars, activities, tours and entertainment to the region, along with more than 1000 motorhome enthusiasts.

Mayor Mick Curran said he wanted to secure the event for Gympie “for some years”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“I can certainly say the 1400 participants at this year’s rally (in Elmore, victoria) were both supportive and excited to arrive in Gympie next year,” he said.

“This event will be an exceptional way for us, as community, to highlight our region and all we have to offer.

The Gympie showgrounds will host the rally.
The Gympie showgrounds will host the rally.

The CMCA event will also have a significant economic benefit to our region, attracting many visitors from across Australia.

In preparation for this, Gympie Regional Council will now start to hold briefings with local business and community groups, to assist them in their preparations, and prepare them for the influx of visitors.

On behalf of Council I would like to thank the Gympie Show Society and the Gympie Turf Club for working closely with us to make this event happen.”

gympie council gympie regional council motorhomes rvs whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Which of the 15 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    premium_icon Which of the 15 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

    News Wondering if any doctors bulk bill in the region? Find out here

    Tenders coming for $1 billion Gympie region highway project

    premium_icon Tenders coming for $1 billion Gympie region highway project

    News TENDERS will be called soon for major works on the eagerly awaited final section of...

    Ten twins set to break Gympie school record

    premium_icon Ten twins set to break Gympie school record

    News You’re not seeing double, these twins are ready to move onto their next level of...

    Dam kayaker returns 10 years after he helped save the Valley

    premium_icon Dam kayaker returns 10 years after he helped save the Valley

    News THE “campaigning kayaker,” Steve Posselt, took the long way around when he paddled...