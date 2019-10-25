1000 caravans to descend on Gympie

More than 1000 RVs are coming to Gympie next year for the 35 CMCA annual rally.

GYMPIE will be RV heaven next year when it plays host to the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia’s national rally.

The annual event brings seminars, activities, tours and entertainment to the region, along with more than 1000 motorhome enthusiasts.

Mayor Mick Curran said he wanted to secure the event for Gympie “for some years”.

“I can certainly say the 1400 participants at this year’s rally (in Elmore, victoria) were both supportive and excited to arrive in Gympie next year,” he said.

“This event will be an exceptional way for us, as community, to highlight our region and all we have to offer.

The Gympie showgrounds will host the rally.

The CMCA event will also have a significant economic benefit to our region, attracting many visitors from across Australia.

In preparation for this, Gympie Regional Council will now start to hold briefings with local business and community groups, to assist them in their preparations, and prepare them for the influx of visitors.

On behalf of Council I would like to thank the Gympie Show Society and the Gympie Turf Club for working closely with us to make this event happen.”