100 years: Hard work the key to Dorothy's long life

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Carol Richardson with her mother Dorothy Davison, who is the picture of good health at the age of 100.

DOROTHY Davison has seen a lot in her wonderful life and continues to find reasons to smile.

Mrs Davison, of Long Flat, was born in Brisbane on July 5, 1917, and her daughter, Carol Richardson, attributes her health to hard work.

"She is just such a hard worker, she always has been,” Mrs Richardson said.

"And she doesn't wear glasses!”

Her daughter said eight of the 10 siblings were born in Buderim, but Mrs Davison was born in in Brisbane.

"There was a huge flood on the Sunshine Coast and they put her mum on the train to Brisbane because they were worried about her during the flood,” Mr Richardson said.

"For so long she didn't know why she was born in Brisbane.”

Mrs Davison, the second of 10 children, is the only remaining pupil of those who started at Buderim State School in 1922.

"She's the only student left, she was an original student from Buderim School,” Mrs Richardson said.

"She used to ride the old Buderim tram to Palmwoods. Every Friday she would ride on it to get her father's pay.

"She picked coffee, strawberries and beans. Helped her father saw trees.

"She was the breakboy too, it was her job to take the logs down to Mooloolaba. She had to hold the bullocks back from going too far.

"She served coffee to the golfers at Dr Shaw's Golf course in Buderim.”

The family left Buderim when she was 16 and moved to Eumundi to work on a shared dairy, then to Pomona, and then to Coles Creek.

"She then started looking after families while the mother would have children, she then met her husband there,” Mrs Richardson said.

"She was at a farm in Eumundi and my dad turned up on a motorbike. She courted him and they ended up at North Arm, where she lived for 70 years.

Mrs Davison's husband, Jim Davison died in 1980.

"I think she is very special,” Mrs Richardson said.

Mrs Davison lives with her daughter at Long Flat after a health scare 10 years ago. She is a life member of Yandina Bowls Club, a life member for North Arm Rifle Club, and has played bingo for 40 years.

She has three children, nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.