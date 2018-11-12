100 years, 41 photos: Glenwood State School's centenary fete

PAST and present principals, students, teachers and community members came together to make the Glenwood State School's Centenary Fete Day an historic occasion on Saturday.

Perfect weather remained throughout the six hour celebration, with mechanical bull riding, jumping castles and sumo wrestling suits providing the main attractions.

Jacob and Allee from Reptiles 2 U brought along their scaly friends for cuddles and photos, and the Laser Battles team set up their obstacle course to determine which young player had the best aim.

Gympie's own country music sensation Caitlyn Shadbolt mixed original tunes with Charlie Puth covers in headlining the day's musical performances, which also featured the likes of Graeme Jenson and Karen Thomson.

A birthday cake bearing the school's lion mascot and red, white and blue colours was cut by prep student Aria Doble alongside former principal Jim Rickards, who spoke of the wholesale changes he had seen in returning to the school grounds for the first time in over 40 years.

"I haven't been here in so long, everything looks much different now,” Mr Rickards said.

"I loved being here, it was a really good school with a really good P&C, and I believe you've still got a really good P&C. There were only 40-odd children here when I was here, now there's something like 80. I've learned a lot today.”

Current Principal Tim Loughland said he was "honoured” to have a place in the school's rich history.

"We've had past principles, teachers and students all come in and be able to talk to past friends they made in their time here, everyone has come together, it's been a very special day,” Mr Loughland said.

"It's been an absolute honour to be principal for our 100th birthday. So much work has been done by our P&C and our business manager Sue Ward to bring it all together, I can't take all the credit.

"I thank everyone who came out today and made our centenary so special.”

