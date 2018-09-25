Menu
This water-bombing helicopter was one of six in the air helping to save Woolooga last Friday.
News

100 trucks, 6 choppers are tip of Woolooga firefight numbers

scott kovacevic
by
25th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
MORE than 24,000 office coolers' worth of water was dumped on the Woolooga blaze, one of several numbers that show the severity of last week's crisis.

A QFES spokesman said more than 365,000litres of water was dropped on the fire over three days by water-bombing aircraft alone in their effort to control the blaze.

This includes the efforts of one chopper which released 82,400litres while fighting the fire on Friday.

For those wondering where the water came from, he said fixed-wing aircraft were refilled at Kybong Airport and the helicopters and tankers used water from the Mary River, Wide Bay Creek, and private dams near Sexton. He said the amount of water used by trucks was not recorded.

Woolooga fire 2018.
Woolooga fire 2018. Renee Albrecht

Friday turned out to be the busiest day of the fight, too.

More than 100 firefighting vehicles were operating in the Woolooga area on that day, along with 132 people on the frontlines, and six choppers in the air.

All in all, about 150 emergency service workers, fireys and volunteers were involved in the fight to contain the fire, which devastated 10,000ha of land.

According to reports, their efforts resulted in 78 homes being saved from the flames.

Gympie Times

