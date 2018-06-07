Menu
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
News

100-strong Gympie ratepayer group promises anonymity

by Letter to the Editor by Ross Caulfield
7th Jun 2018 11:52 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE ARE in a monetary crisis cycle worldwide.

Just look at Europe's and, indeed, Australia's debt problems for example.

Does the Gympie Region need its own monetary crisis?

Ross Caulfield, interim treasurer of the GRRRA
The Gympie Regional Council was extremely financially secure until very recent times.

If only there had been correct planning, estimating and budgeting for the Rattler Project, the major cost penalties about to be inflicted on the Gympie Region community could have been avoided.

CLICK HERE: Minister responds to call for Rattler audit

REVEALED: Exciting development in Rattler project

Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc has established a secure, anonymous online voting system, www.grrra.org.au to suit everyone's budget, which allows the local community to be surveyed on major council decision making.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran.
Individuals may register as a free voter or join as a paid member.

Paid membership provides access to the website member's area which allows interaction with GRRRA by anonymously putting forward suggested polling questions and surveys which are then submitted to the systems administration area of the secure website for GRRRA consideration.

GRRRA provides an anonymous secure voting system.

Gympie Councillor Daryl Dodt.
Free voters and paid members have the choice to stay anonymous and may take part in a minimum of 12 internet polls per year.

Financial members are welcome to attend our monthly meeting and take part in the association's decision making and help prioritise the questions to be polled.

Councillor Bob Fredman.
We have had one general meeting when total membership was in the vicinity of 50 members. The meeting was attended by approximately 50 per cent of these members.

Do the existing members realise we now have well over 100 members with 50 new members joining in the last week?

Councillor Glen Hartwig.
It is my personal guarantee, as one of only two administrators of the secure website, that GRRRA membership will be carefully protected and members will remain anonymous.

Ross Caulfield,

Interim treasurer GRRRA

Gympie Councillor Hilary Smerdon.
