UPDATE: Source of smell at Central Shopping Centre a mystery

Central evacuation: Wayne Sachs speaks about the evacuation of Central Shopping Centre

UPDATE 4.20PM: SHOPPERS are believed to have been let back in to a reopened Gympie Central Shopping Centre after an apparent electrical smell forced the centre's full evacuation earlier this afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have spent the past hour investigating the smell but a spokesman for Queensland Fire Service Media have just reported that shoppers were being let back in and no source of the strange smell was found.

EARLIER 2.41PM: AT LEAST 100 shoppers have been evacuated from Centro Shopping Centro because of a strong smell of smoke.

The cause of the smoke remains unknown at this stage as fire officers wearing breathing apparatus investigate the centre, and in particular one of the stores inside Gympie's biggest shopping centre, located on River Road.

Shoppers and centre staff, believed to be at least 100 and as many as 200, have been ushered outside into the unseasonably warm day while the situation is investigated. Gympie ambulance units are on the scene "on standby".

Shoppers have been evacuated from Gympie Central as emergency services survey the scene. Arthur Gorrie

Initial alerts to the situation indicated there may have been some smoke detected in the air conditioning vent at the Madhouse Discount store which is in the centre of the complex. So far no injuries have been reported.