100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party
KILKIVAN legend Ian Fitzgerald celebrated his 90th birthday with friends and family recently.
The celebrations took place on Saturday, June 22, though Mr Fitzgerald's actual birthday is tomorrow (Friday, July 12).
The party at the Kilkivan Bowls Club included new ABC television breakfast show host and former Gympie Times reporter Lisa Millar and her siblings. Lisa's father, the former Wide Bay MP Clarrie Millar, was a close friend.
About 100 people attended the party - three of those guests were over 90 years old and local legends in their own right: veterinarian Ted Fisher, former councillor Bill Bishop and Gordon McGill from Kilkivan.
Mr Fitzgerald was delighted that four children of his late friends Clarrie and Dorothy Millar attended, as well as many locals and other friends from further away.
Frank Bianco, from Melbourne, provided musical entertainment, while Mr Fitzgerald delivered his favourite poetic creation.