John, Trudi, Lisa Millar and Adrian.
100 people and a few legends attend special Kilkivan party

Shelley Strachan
10th Jul 2019 11:59 AM
KILKIVAN legend Ian Fitzgerald celebrated his 90th birthday with friends and family recently.

The celebrations took place on Saturday, June 22, though Mr Fitzgerald's actual birthday is tomorrow (Friday, July 12).

Ted Fisher, Jean Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Leyer.
The party at the Kilkivan Bowls Club included new ABC television breakfast show host and former Gympie Times reporter Lisa Millar and her siblings. Lisa's father, the former Wide Bay MP Clarrie Millar, was a close friend.

Gordon McGill, Ted Fisher, Bill Bishop and Ian Fitzgerald.
About 100 people attended the party - three of those guests were over 90 years old and local legends in their own right: veterinarian Ted Fisher, former councillor Bill Bishop and Gordon McGill from Kilkivan.

Pam and Brian Dray, and Sam and Rhianna Fitzgerald.
The Millar siblings in front of the display of their father Clarrie's achievements at Kilkivan Museum.
Mr Fitzgerald was delighted that four children of his late friends Clarrie and Dorothy Millar attended, as well as many locals and other friends from further away.

Frank Bianco, from Melbourne, provided musical entertainment, while Mr Fitzgerald delivered his favourite poetic creation.

Carolyn Tomerini, Lucinda Ross and Pat Lovell.
