100 new students attend USC Gympie campus Orientation Day
NEW students of the Gympie campus of Sunshine Coast University attended Orientation Day today.
More than 100 new USC students from the Gympie region joined in a range of social and academic activities to help them transition to university - from program information sessions to market stalls, live music and even a free lunch.
USC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said Orientation would equip the region's newest cohort with knowledge and skills to get their studies off to the right start when Semester 1 begins on Monday 25 February.