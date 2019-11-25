100 Gympie teachers and support staff could be ‘locked out’ of school

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School was one of several schools that received minor damage during yesterday's storm.

ONE hundreds Gympie Catholic school teachers and support staff could be locked out of their respective schools of St Patrick’s College, St Patrick’s Primary School and Flexible Learning if negotiations between their union and employer continued to break down.

The Indpendent Education Union issued a statement yesterday afternoon that the Queensland Catholic school employers had threatened the lockout during talks last Friday. If enacted it means the teachers and support staff would need to immediately leave their school sites.

IEUA branch secretary Terry Burke said Queensland Catholic school employers had become the first Catholic school employer in Australia to threaten to lock out their teachers and support staff.

Gympie’s Edmund Rice Education Flexible Learning Centre. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

“Queensland Catholic school employers have now resorted to threats and bullying tactics in an effort to force an outcome regarding current collective bargaining negotiations,” Mr Burke said.

“That threat is to lockout staff – meaning they would be denied entry to school sites and prohibited from doing any work on school grounds,” he said.

Mr Burke said Queensland Catholic school employers had issued the threat last Friday (22 November 2019) as part of a ‘take it or leave it’ offer to their employees in regard to a new agreement.

“Employers have said that should school staff fail to stop the work bans they are currently undertaking as part of legal protected industrial action by 5pm on Wednesday, 27 November 2019, then employees continuing to undertake the work bans (which include banning attendance at meetings, supervisions and employer requests for data) would be locked out from Friday, November 29, 2019,” he said.

Mr Burke said Queensland Catholic school employers would forever have the infamy and shame of being the first Catholic education employer in Australia to threaten a lockout of their employees for taking legally authorised protected action.

“IEUA-QNT members are shocked by the threatening behaviour of their employer in a school environment where bullying and threats are not only not condoned but explicitly prohibited,” he said.

“That Queensland Catholic school employers would resort to such shameful tactics goes against the very ethos of what a Catholic school represents.

“IEUA-QNT members are urgently meeting today (November 25) and tomorrow (November 26) to discuss their response to the employers’ threatening and offensive offer.