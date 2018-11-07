Menu
WEAPONS STASH: A flick knife was among weapons seized by police in Gympie.
'10 years jail' warning on Gympie weapons stash

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
CARRYING a knife in public did not help a Gympie man who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week on eight Weapons Act offences.

Adam Mark Phillips, 28, pleaded guilty after a police search on September 21.

He was charged with unlicensed possession of an antique muzzle loading handgun, a conducted energy device (or taser), knuckle dusters, ammunition, a "kubotan” keyring weapon, a single-hand release knife and an extendible baton.

Police and defence told the court the gun was a "dated, muzzle loading gun” which Phillips claimed never to have used.

Phillips was unsure if the weapon would even work, the court was told.

A ninth charge, to which Phillips also pleaded guilty, was dated October 10 and involved breaching a bail reporting condition, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Phillips' guilty pleas to all nine charges.

"You have pleaded guilty to nine serious charges,” Mr Callaghan said to Phillips on Monday.

One of the charges had involved unlicensed possession of a Category H firearm, an offence which carried a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.

"But I accept that it is an antique weapon, muzzle loaded,” he said.

"And there are all sort of other weapons, including knives, a taser.

"Weapons such as these have been (misused),” he said, fining Phillips $1500.

"That is why parliament decided a person in possession of a weapon could be jailed for 10 years.”

