10 years after Traveston debacle, Valley ready to celebrate

VICTORY: Residents of the Mary Valley celebrate when Peter Garrett says No to the dam. This year's Mary River Festival in November commemorates the 10 year anniversary of that fateful day when former Federal Environment Minister, Peter Garrett, said no to the Traveston Crossing dam proposal. Renee Pilcher

MARY River Month in the Mary River catchment kicked off with the Big Jump on World River's Day on September 22, and will finish with the Mary River Festival at Kandanga on November 9.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of that fateful day when former Federal Environment Minister, Peter Garrett, said no to the Traveston Crossing dam proposal.

One of the highlights of Mary River Month is the MRCCC's popular Spring in the Mary Photo Competition, with cash prizes courtesy of Murray Views, Gympie Landcare, the Burnett Mary Regional Group, Bos Rural, the Greater Mary Association and HQPlantations.

Categories include the Open section, Junior, Wildlife, Rural, Saltwater and People's Choice. Contact the MRCCC and get your entries in by November 1.

October 8-9 the MRCCC's Waterwatch co-ordinator Jess Dean and the MRCCC team will be leading the annual Catchment Crawl.

This two-day excursion samples water quality at numerous locations along the Mary River, from the headwaters in the Conondales, to the estuary at River Heads.

On Wednesday October 9, Marilyn Connell from Tiaro Landcare will host a free Turtle Talk at Kenilworth Hall from 6-8pm.

The MRCCC AGM will be held on October 16 in Gympie, with guest speaker Associate Professor Ron Johnstone presenting research on water quality in the Great Sandy Strait.

Contact the MRCCC on 5482 4766

On October 26-27, the ANARRA Wildlife Rescue group are hosting a Koala Workshop at the Albert Bowls Club in Gympie.

The Mary River Festival at Kandanga on November 9 wraps up Mary River month.

The festival organising committee is working hard to ensure there will be ample opportunity to celebrate the great victory of getting the dam shut down.