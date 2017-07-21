10 ways to explore the Gympie region

1. Take a hike

JUST a stone's throw from Gympie's town centre is a trail network for walking, mountain biking and horse riding .

Accessed from Bath Tce between the historic Victory Hotel and Gympie North Railway Station, the trails weave through 60ha of mature eucalypt forest with 9km of signposted mountain biking trails and 12km of multi-use trails suitable for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

2. Visit the gold museum

THERE'S plenty to learn about Gympie's rich history. The Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum on the corner of Fraser Rd and the Bruce Hwy and open today from 10am-4pm, shows how Gympie came to be the 'town that saved Queensland from bankruptcy'.

3. Explore the Mary Valley

STUNNING scenery, country charm and plenty of adventure- the Valley is the perfect place to spend a good while.

Dotted with small villages, the Mary Valley has earned a reputation as a 'food bowl' in the south east and a place where you can sample and purchase local produce at farmers markets.

If it's adventure you're seeking, you can find it on water and land in the Valley with experiences including canoeing, kayaking, fishing, bush walking, bike riding, hiking, four wheel driving and horse riding.

This photo was taken at the Mothar Mountain rock pools after a week of rain.Photo taken by Angus O'Pray

4. Explore the Cooloola Coast

TIN Can Bay is famous for its dolphin feeding and is also a sailing and fishing haven.

Rainbow Beach is well known for its unique coloured sands and the beach is one of the few four wheel drivers can use to get to Double Island Point, a piece of paradise.

5. Visit the markets

WANT to see the real treasures of Gympie - then visit the Gympie markets at Gympie South State School, Exhibition Rd starting early tomorrow.

It's one of the largest markets in the region with fresh produce, plants, clothes, food, drink, pony rides, a jumping castle and more.

6. Take a swim

THE brand new state of the art Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre is now open. Featuring a two tube waterslide, zero depth splash play area, 25m eight lane heated indoor pool, 50m outdoor pool, fitness centre, cafeteria, grandstand and plenty of shade. It opens today from 6am -5 pm and tomorrow from 8am - 5pm.

Skatezone, Joely Adamik LEEROY TODD

7. Go for a skate

SKATE Zone is the ideal place to relive those carefree roller days that were so popular in the past. Open today and tomorrow form 2-4pm and tonight form 6.30-9.30pm it's the perfect place for a bit of a fitness.

8. Mothar Mtn Rock Pools

YOU don't have to swim to experience the magic of the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools. Just a 20 minute drive from Gympie's centre you will find the pools in the Woondum National Park where water gently flows over ancient granite outcrops. If you're feeling energetic you can enjoy one of the nature walks or serve up a barbecue at the the day-use area.

Gympie races- Clouds romps home to beat Unbowed in the feature race at the Gympie Turf Club. Tom Daunt

9. Country Races

THE Gympie races is the perfect place to enjoy our town's vibrancy and today is one of the biggest days on the Gympie racing calendar featuring an eight-race program. You'll find a full bar, TAB and dining room by the track with fashions on the field, jumping castle and activities for the kids. It all starts at 11am today at the Gympie Turf Club, Southside.

Owner of the Kandanga pub Doug Greensill having a beer in the new pub. Renee Albrecht

10. Have a country drink

THE newly rebuilt and refurbished Kandanga Hotel in the Mary Valley is opening this weekend with cold drinks at the ready and just the right amount of country service.

It's just one of the many historical and well-loved watering holes in the Gympie region that serves up the best of country charm.