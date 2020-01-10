10 ways Gympie region residents are helping out fire victims

HELPING OUT: Nardia Hill of Fudging Mad is hosting a bushfire fundraiser tomorrow at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Photo: Troy Jegers

AS DEVASTATING fires rage throughout Australia claiming lives, destroying property and killing wildlife, Gympie region residents and businesses are doing their bit to help fundraise for the recovery mission.

1. VB fundraiser at Gympie hotel

COOL down with a VB at the Phoenix Hotel from 5pm today with proceeds supporting the Red Cross Bushfire Relief Fund.

2. Kenilworth Dairies fire fundraiser

KENILWORTH Dairies are holding an event with all money raised going to local rural fire brigades from 9am to 4pm today. Come in your best or outrageous orange and red in support of firefighters and volunteers, make donations or buy something from the fire fighters menu. 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated.

3. Fudging Bushfire and Drought fundraiser tomorrow

GYMPIE Fudging Mad owners Glen Harrison and his fiancee Nardia Hill are setting up a kiosk at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre from 8am to 5pm where they will sell a selection of their product at $3.50 a piece, and donate $1 from each piece sold to the Salvation Army.

4. Devonshire tea fundraiser on January 15

DON’T miss the Devonshire tea fundraiser at The Blue and White Teapot in Amamoor next Wednesday for bushfire victims across the state. Proceeds will go to the Salvation Army disaster relief fund.

This event will start from 8.30am until midday. Please phone the Blue and White Teapot on 0448 102 140 to make a booking.

5. RFS Bushfire Appeal on Australia Day

DON’T miss the RFS Bushfire Appeal on Australia Day at the Imbil Bowls Club with live music from Junction Road at 11am. Everyone is welcome to attend.

6. Robin’s Roses Bushfire Quilts

A GROUP of Gympie women who make charity quilts for the Queensland Children’s Hospital are wanting to make quilts for those affected by the bushfires. They have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for resources so that they can continue to make quilts. If you’re interested, search Robins’s Roses Bushfire Quilts at gofundme.com.

7. Bushfire fundraiser at Tin Can Bay Country Club

ENJOY a game of golf at the Tin Can Bay Country Club, where players will play a Four Ball Stableford with tee-off at 10am on January 27. The bar will be open from 9am, with a sausage sizzle. Cost $15 per person. You don’t have to have a handicap as the club can give you one for the day. The clubhouse is donating 20c for every schooner sold. The club hopes to raise a total of $5000 for the fire relief fund. For more information, phone the Tin Can Bay Golf Club on 5486 4231.

8. St Vincent De Paul fundraiser

THE St Vincent De Paul are taking monetary donations, to assist victims, local business owners and the communities to recover from the fires across the states.

The money donated will be necessary to transport goods to the areas in need. Please phone 5482 2737 for more information.

9. Cooinda Aged Care fundraiser

COOINDA Aged Care residents are donating items they made including bat wraps, koala mittens and kangaroo pouches for sick and injured animals. Cooinda’s residents started making these products before the Christmas fires.

10. Gympie Priceline donates items to fire relief

PEOPLE who have expired or close to expired first aid supplies, can bring them to Priceline Gympie located at Central Shopping Centre to be sent to bush fire-affected areas. They are looking for burn cream, dressings, IV fluid, Meloxicam, syringes, gloves, electrolytes, paw paw and vitamin E cream, saline bottles, amps, alcohol wipes, anything that would be useful including pillowcases, blankets and pouches.