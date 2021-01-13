10 wacky GoFundMe campaigns that failed spectacularly

Some of the wacky Gympie GoFundMe campaigns that crashed and burned

Some of the wacky Gympie GoFundMe campaigns that crashed and burned

Whether it is helping families cover funeral costs after a heartbreaking tragedy or raising money for wildlife rescue, there has been no shortage of online fundraisers to attract a swell of community support in the Gympie region and further afield.

But not all have had a happy ending.

Here are 10 of the more ambitious Gympie GoFundMe fundraisers that failed to attract a single dollar and ultimately fizzled out:

Shopping trolley shifter kart

This campaign attempted to raise $1000.

This attempt to crowd-fund one man’s dream kart put the bar at a mere $1000 but failed to secure the funds.

The creator’s own sales pitch may have played a role in the fundraising flame-out with an admission “there isn’t much of a reason for this other than I think it would be awesome”.

Drift car dream

The campaign to crowd-fund a dream drift car had a $20,000 goal.

Continuing the theme of fundraising for a motor vehicle, another Gympie man asked for $20,000 to help build his dream drift car.

Again there was honesty in the sales pitch, with the creator saying he was trying the crowd-funding avenue “just for s---- and gigs”.

Those who did donate were promised a sponsorship on the car and free promotion whenever the creator was asked how he paid it.

Top surgery

The creator of this campaign for “top surgery” sought $130,000.

This attempt to secure $130,000 in help was likely sunk due to its relative lack of detail for something so pricey.

The only information provided was that it was “for top surgery” and the accompanying picture rendered the face unidentifiable by a black bar with the text “insecure” plastered across the eyes.

To dream a dream of stream

This fundraiser had a $3100 goal.

This fundraiser had a $3100 target and a simple goal: “I am raising money for a stream set-up so I can start streaming and make money so I can make money and so I don’t have to go to a mental hospital”. Hmm.

Chrysler wish

The image used in promotion of a campaign to raise $10,000 to buy a Chrysler.

Back to cars, and the goal of this Gympie fundraiser was to buy a Chrysler 300c, which the creator wanted “ever since I saw one on Top Gear Season 5”.

With a family soon on the way, they said they really needed a “reliable car” and “this is my last hope”.

There was no mention of whether a Hyundai, Kia or Toyota might also fit the bill.

New graphics card

This campaign had a $600 goal.

A technological hiccup inspired this fundraising effort “for a good cause to put your boy back on the games”.

“All he needs is a new graphics card for his computer.”

A $600 goal was set but, surprisingly, movement on the needle was non-existent.

A new computer

A $500 target was set down for this campaign.

This pitch for money to pay for a new computer approached crowd-funding with an interesting twist: the creator would love a new PC given the condition of the one he had, “but you don’t need to give me money”.

Everyone seemed to agree.

Supra fundraiser

This campaign tried to secure $20,000.

Again with the attempt to fundraise for a car, this proposal set a $20,000 target to help buy a 1993 Toyota Supra, which the creator said “isn’t a necessity but it’s a major want”.

He had already been saving for the vehicle but “just need a little assistance on in the way of completing my journey all donations will be thankfully noted and appreciated”.

Viking aid

This now defunct campaign tried to raise $800.

The page for this fundraiser is no more but it makes the list because it piques the imagination by including keys details like “I’m brother bear and into doing re-enactment”.

The $800 target was not met.

High goals

This campaign to raise $50 did not get any love.

The best thing is simply to let the fundraising pitch speak for itself: “Been so long and Im feening a cheeky cone plz help a gamer out (sic)”.

The fundraiser has so far failed to meet its meagre $50 target in the six months since it was started.