NSW ABORTION: ‘10 times’ more inquiries than greyhounds

Police Minister David Elliott says he has been inundated with communications from constituents over proposed abortion laws, receiving "10 times more" inquiries than he did for the controversial greyhound debate.

The Liberal member for Baulkham Hills said an overwhelming number of voters were opposed to a Bill to decriminalise abortion in NSW - of 376 messages received, just 16 were supportive of the proposed laws.

Police Minister David Elliott says he has been inundated with constituents reaching out over abortion legislation. Picture: AAP

Mr Elliott revealed the astonishing figures in a Facebook post this morning, where he also attacked Leader of the House Andrew Constance who he said was guilty of "maladministration".

Mr Elliott opposed the legislation which passed the lower house on Thursday night with 59 MPs in favour and 31 against.

"This is the largest number of constituent inquiries I've had in nearly a decade … and ten times more than I received during the Greyhound Debate," he wrote.

"While the matter is a conscience vote I'm of course heartened that my own personal views are reflected in my community.

"I was never opposed to transferring abortion laws out of the Criminal Code, what I did object to is the process and subsequent mal administration by the Leader of the House in presenting what has already been proven to be poorly written legislation.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a revolt from her own members over the handling of changes to abortion laws. Picture: AAP

"I have never before seen co sponsors of a Bill move amendments of their own legislation in a second reading speech."

Mr Elliott said the source of much voter anger was because the legislation was not put out for community consultation for an "extended period".

"I know I will be criticised by some for expressing an opinion on what is essentially a matter for women, I would simply say that if I am out of step then why was this Bill introduced to the parliament by a male?" he said.

"I would also add that two thirds of the Liberal women in parliament opposed the Bill."

It comes after The Daily Telegraph revealed a number of Liberals unloaded on Premier Gladys Berejiklian's decision to allow the Private Member's Bill to be rushed through parliament.

Counter Terrorism Minister and right-winger Anthony Roberts also said his constituents were "ropeable" over a lack of public consultation on the Bill and the fact it will allow gender-selective abortions up to 22 weeks.

The fate of the Bill is now in the hands of Upper House members who will hold a public inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday.