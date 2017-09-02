10 things to see and do this weekend

BUCKLE UP: Cooloola Christian College is the destination for family fun this weekend.

1:Cooloola Christian College Spring Fair

When: Tomorrow, from 3pm

Where: Cooloola Christian College

FEATURING stalls, rides, and entertainment through the afternoon and into the evening tomorrow, the Cooloola Christian College Spring Fair is a great day out for the whole family.

With activities galore, there will also be music and dance performances at the school throughout the event, culminating in an Under the Stars live music and laser show.

Proceeds from the event are all being donated to The Hope Reins charity and there are art pieces on site available to purchase as part of the silent auction.

$10 unlimited activity armbands are available on site for all ages.

2: Art Stars at the Gallery:

When: Today

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash Street

One for the budding young creative-types in your life with this hands-on workshop.

Art Stars is designed to get young minds racing, and give them the chance to learn new techniques and exercises to create amazing new art pieces.

The sessions begin at 10am today for children aged 5-9 years, before 10 years old and up get their shot at 1pm-3pm.

No booking required, just turn up on the day.

3: Salvation Army Spring Launch

When: Today, 9am-3pm

Where: Gympie Salvos, Stumm Rd

Not just an opportunity for the Salvos to hold a sale in their store, the spring launch is a entire family fun day with plenty to see and do.

Expect a jumping castle, petting zoo and face painting for the kids.

4: Allan Pease in Gympie

When: Today, from 8am

Where: Civic Centre

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.

Motivational speaker Allan Pease is in Gympie today to show locals how to effectively communicate.

Tickets and information on Allan can be can be found gympieboxoffice.com.au

5: Yoga4Dignity

When: Today, from 8am

Where: Gympie Memorial Park

A special charity yoga class, come for an energising class in Memorial Park this morning.

Part of a campaign to bring awareness and funds for homeless women and children.

All abilities welcome, tickets are $20 and must be purchased through the Share the Dignity website at sharethedignity.com.au

6: Antics at the Gympie RSL

When: Tonight, 7.30pm

Where: Gympie RSL Club

Antics are putting on a night of electric entertainment at the RSL tonight.

Show kicks off at 7.30pm

7: Soul Food Gympie

When: Tomorrow, 4pm

Where: Gympie Lifestyle Centre, 173 Mary St

Featuring live music, audio-visual pieces and readings from faiths and philosophers across the world.

8: Father's Day at SkateZone

When: Tomorrow, 4pm

Where: SkateZone Gympie

If a sit down lunch isn't your ideal Father's Day, then strap on some skates and head down to SkateZone.

Dad skates free with two or more paying family members.

9: Rukus at the Bowls Club

When: Tomorrow, 3pm

Where: Gympie Bowls Club

A rocking blues afternoon at the Bowls Club on a Saturday afternoon?

Sounds pretty good to us.

Doors open at 3pm with Rukus taking to the stage from 6pm.

10: Rugby Grand Finals

When: Today, from 9am

Where: Albert Park

A massive event for local sporting fans, the Sunshine Coast's U12s to U16s Grand Finals are happening today at Albert Park.

See the next generation of rugby superstars take to the field in an action-packed day of sports and fun.