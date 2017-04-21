10 things to do this weekend in Gympie

1. Gympie Show Ball
WHERE:Gympie Civic Centre
WHEN:Saturday, 6.30pm.
COST:$55 per head or $5 to view from the gallery
GLAMOUR and romance are the order of the evening with the annual Gympie Show Ball.
The theme for the evening is 'Golden Era' and your $55 ticket will get you a delicious three-course meal and an evening of dancing with music from The Dukes of Rhythm.
Or, you can watch all the action from the gallery for $5 and witness the crowning of the Show Princesses.
2. Widgee Country Music Festival
WHERE:Widgee Showgrounds.
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday from 9am.
COST:$20 for entire weekend.
IT'S going to be a weekend packed with music and entertainment for young and old with some great walk-up artists followed by the Webb Brothers Talent Quest from 12-4pm.
The quest is open to all age groups with fabulous trophies and cash prizes to be won.
The entertainment line-up includes Karen Thomsen, Sista Lee, Got Ya Covered and Linda Hansen with those spectacular and highly entertaining Hilly Billy Goats appearing on centre stage from 8-9.30pm tonight, and Sunday morning's line-up includes Bob Cole and Natalya Lee.
There's plenty of on-site parking, loads of camping sites with all amenities plus food and drinks available from the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen.
Inquiries Ronnie J 54840335 or phone the hall direct on 54840282.
3. Rockfest
WHERE:Rainbow Beach Sports, Recreation and Memorial Club.
WHEN:Tonight, 8pm.
COST:$10.
COME down and have a night of rock and roll. It is one not to miss with two international rock acts taking the stage; Jester Voodoo and The Rock 'N Roll Deputyz.
4. Little Haven Jumble Sale
WHERE:St Peter's Church Hall, Lady Mary Terrace.
WHEN:Saturday, 8am-4pm and Sunday, 8am-1pm.
HEAD along to the Little Haven Jumble Sale and purchase men, women and children's quality clothing for only $1 each item. All proceeds will go to Little Haven Palliative Care. For information call 54829091.
5. Gympie Devils Game
WHERE:Albert Park.
WHEN:Saturday, 5pm.
COSTS:Price on admission.
GET ready to cheer on the home side when the Gympie Devils clash with the Beerwah Bulldogs in a must-win affair not to be missed. There will be food and alcohol available for purchase.
6. Farren Jones Duo
WHERE:Jockey Club Hotel, Exhibition Rd.
WHEN:Sunday, 2pm.
THE Farren Jones Duo will be in the sports bar for your listening pleasure. Chill out and enjoy a Sunday session at the Jockey Club Hotel.
7. Rally Day
WHERE:Gympie & District Pony Club, Jane St.
WHEN:Sunday, 7.30am.
DUE to rain, holidays and Easter, the Gympie and District Pony Club have made arrangements for a make up Rally Day. The event will kick off once set up is complete and gymkhana skills will also be on show.
8. Gympie Skid Pan
WHERE:Roadcraft Driver Education Centre, 36 Drummond Drive.
WHEN:Sunday, 8.30am-3.30pm.
COST:$155 in own vehicle.
ALL registered vehicles are welcome, this includes all drive types from front, rear and all-wheel drives.
The event will run for seven hours and is limited to 18 drivers, and is open to licensed drivers only.
9. Suncoast Calisthenics Competition
WHERE:Heritage Theatre, Mellor St.
WHEN:Sunday, 8am-5.30pm.
IF DANCE is your thing, get along and see this competition of junior, senior and master dancers performing in solo, duo or graceful heats.
10. Cooloola Heat
WHERE:Hockey Club, Power Rd.
WHEN:Sunday, 3pm.
COST:Free.
THE Heat play Flinders in this no-holds-barred match Sunday. Cheer on the locals.