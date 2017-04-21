26°
News

10 things to do this weekend in Gympie

Donna Jones | 21st Apr 2017 3:43 PM
SHOW STOPPERS: Performing at last year's Gympie Show Ball were Farrah Roongsang and Janaya Weber.
SHOW STOPPERS: Performing at last year's Gympie Show Ball were Farrah Roongsang and Janaya Weber. David Crossley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Gympie Show Ball

WHERE:

Gympie Civic Centre

WHEN:

Saturday, 6.30pm.

COST:

$55 per head or $5 to view from the gallery

GLAMOUR and romance are the order of the evening with the annual Gympie Show Ball.

The theme for the evening is 'Golden Era' and your $55 ticket will get you a delicious three-course meal and an evening of dancing with music from The Dukes of Rhythm.

Or, you can watch all the action from the gallery for $5 and witness the crowning of the Show Princesses.

2. Widgee Country Music Festival

WHERE:

Widgee Showgrounds.

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday from 9am.

COST:

$20 for entire weekend.

IT'S going to be a weekend packed with music and entertainment for young and old with some great walk-up artists followed by the Webb Brothers Talent Quest from 12-4pm.

The quest is open to all age groups with fabulous trophies and cash prizes to be won.

The entertainment line-up includes Karen Thomsen, Sista Lee, Got Ya Covered and Linda Hansen with those spectacular and highly entertaining Hilly Billy Goats appearing on centre stage from 8-9.30pm tonight, and Sunday morning's line-up includes Bob Cole and Natalya Lee.

There's plenty of on-site parking, loads of camping sites with all amenities plus food and drinks available from the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen.

Inquiries Ronnie J 54840335 or phone the hall direct on 54840282.

3. Rockfest

WHERE:

Rainbow Beach Sports, Recreation and Memorial Club.

WHEN:

Tonight, 8pm.

COST:

$10.

COME down and have a night of rock and roll. It is one not to miss with two international rock acts taking the stage; Jester Voodoo and The Rock 'N Roll Deputyz.

4. Little Haven Jumble Sale

WHERE:

St Peter's Church Hall, Lady Mary Terrace.

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am-4pm and Sunday, 8am-1pm.

HEAD along to the Little Haven Jumble Sale and purchase men, women and children's quality clothing for only $1 each item. All proceeds will go to Little Haven Palliative Care. For information call 54829091.

5. Gympie Devils Game

WHERE:

Albert Park.

WHEN:

Saturday, 5pm.

COSTS:

Price on admission.

GET ready to cheer on the home side when the Gympie Devils clash with the Beerwah Bulldogs in a must-win affair not to be missed. There will be food and alcohol available for purchase.

6. Farren Jones Duo

WHERE:

Jockey Club Hotel, Exhibition Rd.

WHEN:

Sunday, 2pm.

THE Farren Jones Duo will be in the sports bar for your listening pleasure. Chill out and enjoy a Sunday session at the Jockey Club Hotel.

7. Rally Day

WHERE:

Gympie & District Pony Club, Jane St.

WHEN:

Sunday, 7.30am.

DUE to rain, holidays and Easter, the Gympie and District Pony Club have made arrangements for a make up Rally Day. The event will kick off once set up is complete and gymkhana skills will also be on show.

8. Gympie Skid Pan

WHERE:

Roadcraft Driver Education Centre, 36 Drummond Drive.

WHEN:

Sunday, 8.30am-3.30pm.

COST:

$155 in own vehicle.

ALL registered vehicles are welcome, this includes all drive types from front, rear and all-wheel drives.

The event will run for seven hours and is limited to 18 drivers, and is open to licensed drivers only.

9. Suncoast Calisthenics Competition

WHERE:

Heritage Theatre, Mellor St.

WHEN:

Sunday, 8am-5.30pm.

IF DANCE is your thing, get along and see this competition of junior, senior and master dancers performing in solo, duo or graceful heats.

10. Cooloola Heat

WHERE:

Hockey Club, Power Rd.

WHEN:

Sunday, 3pm.

COST:

Free.

THE Heat play Flinders in this no-holds-barred match Sunday. Cheer on the locals.

Gympie Times

Topics:  calisthenics cooloola heat country music festival entertainment gympie gympie devils motoring pony club sport things to do in gympie whats on gympie widgee

Heat on Cooloola young guns in absence of senior players

Heat on Cooloola young guns in absence of senior players

With a handful of senior players missing, the heat will be on the Cooloola young guns when they take on Flinders on Sunday

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

10 things to do this weekend in Gympie

SHOW STOPPERS: Performing at last year's Gympie Show Ball were Farrah Roongsang and Janaya Weber.

From motor enthusiasts to dance fans, it's all on in Gympie.

'Sh**, that's a car'! Fisherman reels in 13-year mystery

Fisherman Terry Allwood found a car with his fishfinder at Borumba Dam.

Angler thought he had come across a stolen car

Local Partners

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

THIS year's Australian Body Art Festival saw huge crowds of locals and visitors to the Sunshine Coast witness and compete in the nation's premier body art...

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Gallery workshop to bring out your inner artist

LEARN TO DRAW: Creative workshops are on offer at the Gympie Regional Gallery with a six-week beginners' drawing course starting on April 26.

Every day's an experience at Gympie Regional Gallery

Duo drop in on Australian tour

HOMECOMING: Sisters Rachel and Bec Olsson make up the Gympie duo that is Innocent Eve and will be playing the Royal Hotel next weekend.

Metaphor leads Gympie sisters to success and on tour

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

MAKE sure you find time for a movie fundraiser tomorrow night or Sunday night to help out The Avengers Kokoda Challenge Team and athlete Steven Elliott.

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

little cutie 2 love!

11 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

3 2 1 $239,000!

R U looking for a Queenslander cutie 2 love? This neat package nestled in the scenic town of Kilkivan offers acreage living in a well styled timber home with loads...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

97 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Welcome to 97 Settlement Road Curra, modern brick and tile 4 year old (approx) Allweather home. Featuring: andbull;Huge open plan kitchen living and dining area...

GOOD AS NEW

127 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated on the eastern side of town is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced town block. The home has a spacious open plan living area, fully...

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

LIFE STYLE PROPERTY WITH INCOME

456 Jensen Road, Lower Wonga 4570

House 4 2 6 $1,249,000

As you drive down the drive way you are faced with a million-dollar view. The value only becomes more apparent when you are walking through the front door into...

GARDENERS DELIGHT AT NAHRUNDA

29 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrunda 4570

House 3 2 5 $448,000

Nahrunda Park Estate is one of the prestige estates in Gympie and quality properties rarely come up for sale in this sought after area. The 3 bedroom brick home is...

2010m2 at Red Hot Price

53 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land No 53 Endeavour ahs been reduced to sell quickly as the vendor ... $105,000

No 53 Endeavour ahs been reduced to sell quickly as the vendor is committed elsewhere, and is on the market at $105,000 as an Easter special. So get in quick on...

bush privacy close 2 town!

20 Boyle Road, The Palms 4570

4 2 $359,000!

Want the privacy of living in the bush, but still want 2 be close 2 town? This secluded acreage at The Palms offers just that and soooo much more! Chill out under...

Rainbow Sea - 12

12/3-5 Ocean View Parade, Rainbow Beach 4581

3 2 2 From $2,100

Executive Holiday Style MAXIMUM 6 PERSONS. Simply gorgeous, modern apartment- offering loads of space to relax and unwind in. Can also be rented as a 2 bedroom...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!