10 things to do in Gympie over the next seven days

The Twilight Train is just one of the family friendly, fun things to do over the next few days.Photo: Leeroy Todd

The Twilight Train is just one of the family friendly, fun things to do over the next few days.Photo: Leeroy Todd

THERE are heaps of events taking place this month in the Gympie region.

Here’s a sample.

1. Christmas Twilight Trains

When: Friday, December 13 and Friday December 20 from 5—9pm

Where: Old Gympie Station

Cost: Adults $59, Children 4-12years $30, Concession $49

TAKE a ride on a train through the Mary Valley and then join the Friends of Amamoor Christmas party at the Amamoor station. Phone 5482 2750.

2. Tom Curtain’s We’re Still Here Tour

When: Saturday, December 14 from 5pm.

Where: Widgee’s Bushman’s Campdraft Arena, Upper Widgee Road, Widgee

Cost: Adults 18+ years -$40, Students 6-17years - $25 and children 5 years and under are free. Discounts apply for online ticket purchase at eventbrite.com

TO celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain will be hitting the road with his award winning outback show Katherine Outback Experience (KOE).

The on-road show is entertaining, engaging, interactive and family-friendly, and consists of the one hour KOE Show with the horses and dogs and intermission with live music by special guests and one hour of live music by Tom Curtain and special guests. Cash bar and food available onsite. Strictly no BYO. Camping available overnight - $10 powered per site, $8 unpowered per site.

3. Books4kids Busy Bees

When:Saturday, December 14, from 10am-1pm.

Where: Gympie Central Shopping Centre

JOIN in on the fun with Busy Bees in the food court of the Gympie Central Shopping Centre with lots of different activities for the children, where they can find a book to take home from the Books4kids Gympie Book Swap. When you’re, finished bring it back and swap it for another book. There is no sign-up to take books home and it’s all free thanks to the generosity of the Gympie community.

4. Christmas Craft Workshops

When:Saturday, December 14 until Sunday, December 22 from 10am—1pm.

Where: Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Cost:Free

COME along for interactive craft activities that children of all ages will love to make and give this Christmas season. All sessions will run from 10am–1pm in the food court.

Phone 5482 9840 to make a booking.

5. Indian themed Belly Dance Bollywood and Henna Night

When: Saturday, December 14, 5.30-8.30pm

Where: Ambrosia Indian Restaurant, Southside

Cost:$40 per adult and $20 per child - Bookings essential on 5482 4446

THIS annual tradition held at Christmas time each year is a celebration of Indian cuisine and culture and a great family night out. Indian themed Bollywood Night with belly dance performed by Bel’s Sunshine Coast Belly Dance group & Henna Art.

6. Tools Down - Tradies Christmas Party

When: Friday December 20 from 4-6pm

Where: Phoenix Hotel, Redhill Rd, Gympie

Cost: Free barbecue

DON’T miss the tradies Christmas breakup at The Phoenix Hotel from 4-6pm for a free barbecue.

7. Carols Night

When: Friday December 20 from 6-8.30pm

Where: Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend.

ENJOY a night out with friends and family singing carols and eating a sausage sizzle at the Gympie Church of Christ from 6pm.

8. Christmas in the Park

When: Saturday December 21 from 4-8.30pm

CELEBRATE Christmas time with your friends and family at the Christmas in the park at Nelson Reserve. There will be rides, markets and awesome entertainment featuring SCAT and Aspy Jones bands and Aerial Dreaming with the carol’s commencing from 7pm. Unlimited rides for $5 per person from 4-7pm, plus heaps of food and drink vendors on site.

9. Zesty Edibles Christmas Party

When: Saturday December 21 from 4-11pm

Where: Gunabul Homestead, Power Rd

THE zesty team will be doing their world famous pork spit roast dinner with all the trimmings on the last Saturday night before Christmas at the Gunabul Homestead. Rotisserie cooked Queensland pork, barbecue chicken wings, locally smoked cold cut ham, salads, vegetables and condiments - served 6-8pm, followed by a dessert of house made pavlova All this for only $40 adults, $15 youngins (5 - 12yrs). Live music on the night will keep you and your party entertained, we’ll have the craft beer cold and the wine ready to go.

Phone 54823107 to make your booking now. Tickets will be available through the restaurant.

10. Christmas Mary River Walk

When: Sunday December 22 from 3.45pm-6pm

COME and join the Cooloola Fitness Crew on a River walk. Meeting in the carpark near Aldi at 3.45pm for a swim, a stroll and a bite to eat. We’d love to have you join us before Christmas. Bring the whole family along.