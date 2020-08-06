10 things on around Gympie this weekend

Mini Monkeys (formerly The Jungle) is one place to visit on the weekend for some out-of-house-fun.

Mini Monkeys (formerly The Jungle) is one place to visit on the weekend for some out-of-house-fun.

FROM disco skating to bingo bowling there is something for everyone in this line up of events in the Gympie region this weekend:

FRIDAY

Bingo Bowl

- 5-8pm, Friday August 7

- Gympie Tenpin, Potter St, Gympie

- Cost for games

- If you love playing bingo and bowling then this is the event for you. A bingo card appears on your screen and you need to mark the squares off by hitting the same amount of pins. Fill all 9 squares and you get to spin the wheel to win a prize.

There is no additional costs you just need to book a lane and come join in the fun.

Mini Monkeys disco

- Friday August 7, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

- 23 Tozer St, Gympie

- $5 entry per child

- Get ready to rock out on as Friday night at the Mini Monkeys Play Zone. The best dancer gets a prize.

SATURDAY

Christmas in July (in August)

- 3pm-8pm, Saturday August 8

- 1170 Eumundi Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park

- Bring your families for a twilight dinner in the open air to celebrate being a strong and resilient community through this pandemic.

Forage Farms Farm Tour

- 10am - 12pm, Saturday August 8

- Forage Farms, 87 Mullaly Rd, Kybong

- Adults $10, children free

- Come and meet the Forage Farms team and take a tour around the farm. Owners Stuart and Megan along with their boys Hamish and Lachlan will guide you around their beautiful property where you can learn about their regenerative farming philosophy.

Kahuna Mist Massage & Motion

- 9.30am- 1.30pm, Saturday August 8

- 2/38 Reef St, Gympie

- Cost: $60 plus light snack

- Focus will be on restoring pain free movement to the lower back and neck in this four hour massage and motion session. You'll be able to reconnect neural pathways to understand body parts.

Saturday Disco

- 6-9pm, Saturday August 8

- SkateLand Gympie, Shop 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Gympie

- Entry prices apply

- Get your skates on for some Saturday night fun at SkateLand Gympie. You can skate, you can dance or you can watch.

SUNDAY

Showground Markets

- Exhibition Road, Gympie

- 2nd, 4th Sunday

- Start your Sunday with a visit to the new Showground Markets where you will find tasty treats, fresh produce, plants and plenty of things for the home or gifts.

P & C Southside markets

- 2nd & 4th Sunday

- Gympie South State School, Exhibition Road, Gympie

- 7am to 12pm

One of the largest markets in the region with fresh produce, plants, clothes, food, drink, pony rides, a jumping castle and so much more.

Imbil markets

- Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

- Every Sunday, 8am - 2pm

- The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There's an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.

Feed the dolphins

- From 7am weekdays

- Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

- $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

- Dolphin feeding in the region is still on! Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

