10 school holiday activities in 5 towns across Gympie region
Holiday Craft Bar at Tin Can Bay
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday, 1 July and Friday, 12 July for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.
Tin Can Bay Library Monday to Friday, 11am-12noon
Bookings not needed
Date: July 1 to July 5, 2019
Time: 11an-12noon
Repeats: Daily
Contact Name: Tin Can Bay Library
Contact Phone: (07) 5486 4355
Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Address: 47 Tin Can Bay Road, Tin Can Bay
Monster Madness at Gympie
COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Andy Lee;s amazing picture book series Do Not Open This Book. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Gympie Library
When: Monday, July 1
Time: 11-12noon
Time: 11am-12noon
Contact Name: Gympie Regional Libraries
Gympie Library, Monday to Friday 2-3pm
Bookings not needed
Holiday Craft Bar at Imbil
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday, July 1, and Friday, July 12, for free craft activities during the school holidays.
Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.
Imbil Library, Tuesdays 10am-11am
Bookings not needed
Date: July 1, 2019
Time: 10-11am
Contact Name: Imbil Library
Contact Phone: (07) 5484 5488
Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Address: 123-125 Yabba Road, Imbil
Queen of Hearts Croquet Challenge at Goomeri
DO YOU think you have what it takes to beat the Queen of Hearts at her favourite game?
Come along and join us for fun activities and games. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Goomeri Library
When: Tuesday, July 2
Time: 10-11am
Clay bugs and beetles
INSECTS have the most amazing patterns and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes!
Be inspired by Prue as she shows you how to use clay tools to pattern and construct your own bug creatures.
Held in conjunction with the exhibition Bugs, Beetles, Butterflies and Extreme Stitching.
Bookings essential.
Tuesday, July 2
Gympie Regional Gallery 1-3pm
Ages 6+ | 15 places | $8
Contact Phone: 5481 0733
Address: 39 Nash Street
70 years of Noddy at Kilkivan
CELEBRATE 70 wonderful years of Enid Blyton's Noddy.
Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Kilkivan Library
When: Tuesday, July 2
Time: 2pm-3pm
Contact Phone: (07) 5484 1209
Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Address: 31 Bligh Street, Kilkivan
LittleBits at Imbil
USE these simple circuit components to create mini machines and inventions while learning about the basic elements of circuitry. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Imbil Library
When: Wednesday, July 3
Time: 2pm - 3pm
Monster Madness at Tin Can Bay
COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Andy Lee's amazing picture book series Do Not Open This Book.
Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library
When: Thursday, July 4
Time: 2pm-3pm
Contact Phone: (07) 5486 4355
Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au
Goomeri Skate Clinic
Calling all skateboarders! A qualified coach will be available to give all the tips and tricks to learn to skate confidently.
Skateboards and helmets are available on the day. Scooter riders are welcome, however coaching will be for skateboarding only.
Bookings essential.
Ages: 8-14 years
Cost: Free
Date: July 5, 2019
Time: 10am-12noon
Grandparents Day at Gympie Bowls Club
A DAY for grandparents and grandchildren to come and enjoy lawn bowls.
A free sausage sizzle and drinks will also be provided.
Proudly hosted by the Gympie Bowls Club.
This is an alcohol free event.
Bookings essential.
All ages
Cost: Free
Date: July 8, 2019
Time: 10am-12noon
Contact Name: Gympie Regional Council
Contact Phone: 1300 307 800
Contact Email: council@gympie.qld.gov.au