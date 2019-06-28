10 school holiday activities in 5 towns across Gympie region

One great school holiday activity is a skating clinic in Goomeri.

One great school holiday activity is a skating clinic in Goomeri. John McCutcheon

Holiday Craft Bar at Tin Can Bay

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday, 1 July and Friday, 12 July for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.

Tin Can Bay Library Monday to Friday, 11am-12noon

Bookings not needed

Date: July 1 to July 5, 2019

Time: 11an-12noon

Repeats: Daily

Contact Name: Tin Can Bay Library

Contact Phone: (07) 5486 4355

Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Address: 47 Tin Can Bay Road, Tin Can Bay

Monster Madness at Gympie

COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Andy Lee;s amazing picture book series Do Not Open This Book. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Gympie Library

When: Monday, July 1

Time: 11-12noon

Time: 11am-12noon

Contact Name: Gympie Regional Libraries

Gympie Library, Monday to Friday 2-3pm

Bookings not needed

Holiday Craft Bar at Imbil

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday, July 1, and Friday, July 12, for free craft activities during the school holidays.

Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.

Imbil Library, Tuesdays 10am-11am

Bookings not needed

Gympie Regional Gallery. Contributed

Date: July 1, 2019

Time: 10-11am

Contact Name: Imbil Library

Contact Phone: (07) 5484 5488

Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Address: 123-125 Yabba Road, Imbil

Queen of Hearts Croquet Challenge at Goomeri

DO YOU think you have what it takes to beat the Queen of Hearts at her favourite game?

Come along and join us for fun activities and games. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Goomeri Library

When: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 10-11am

Learn to play croquet Vanessa Horstman

Clay bugs and beetles

INSECTS have the most amazing patterns and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes!

Be inspired by Prue as she shows you how to use clay tools to pattern and construct your own bug creatures.

Held in conjunction with the exhibition Bugs, Beetles, Butterflies and Extreme Stitching.

Bookings essential.

Tuesday, July 2

Gympie Regional Gallery 1-3pm

Ages 6+ | 15 places | $8

Contact Phone: 5481 0733

Address: 39 Nash Street

70 years of Noddy at Kilkivan

CELEBRATE 70 wonderful years of Enid Blyton's Noddy.

Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Kilkivan Library

When: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 2pm-3pm

Contact Phone: (07) 5484 1209

Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Address: 31 Bligh Street, Kilkivan

LittleBits at Imbil

USE these simple circuit components to create mini machines and inventions while learning about the basic elements of circuitry. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Imbil Library

When: Wednesday, July 3

Time: 2pm - 3pm

Monster Madness at Tin Can Bay

COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Andy Lee's amazing picture book series Do Not Open This Book.

Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library

When: Thursday, July 4

Time: 2pm-3pm

Contact Phone: (07) 5486 4355

Contact Email: library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Goomeri Skate Clinic

Calling all skateboarders! A qualified coach will be available to give all the tips and tricks to learn to skate confidently.

Skateboards and helmets are available on the day. Scooter riders are welcome, however coaching will be for skateboarding only.

Bookings essential.

Ages: 8-14 years

Cost: Free

Date: July 5, 2019

One great school holiday activity is a skating clinic in Goomeri. Scott Powick

Time: 10am-12noon

Grandparents Day at Gympie Bowls Club

A DAY for grandparents and grandchildren to come and enjoy lawn bowls.

A free sausage sizzle and drinks will also be provided.

Proudly hosted by the Gympie Bowls Club.

This is an alcohol free event.

Bookings essential.

What better fun than combining grandparents and bowls to relieve the holiday boredom. Amber Gibson

All ages

Cost: Free

Date: July 8, 2019

Time: 10am-12noon

Contact Name: Gympie Regional Council

Contact Phone: 1300 307 800

Contact Email: council@gympie.qld.gov.au