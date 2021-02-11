10 romantic, exciting things to do on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is this Sunday and there are plenty of ways to spoil that certain someone in the Gympie region

1. If you want to start the day out right book yourself and your special someone in for the Rotary Club of Gympie Valentine’s Day Breakfast at “The Shed” at Cedar Pocket.

The special treatment includes a mimosa on arrival, full hot breakfast and you can camp for free on Saturday night.

2. Get in early on Saturday night and take your love for a romantic journey on the Mary Valley Rattler.

In the perfect lead-up to Valentine’s Day, the Rattler Love Train will depart historic Gympie Station at 5pm on Saturday, taking a leisurely scenic sunset ride through the spectacular Mary Valley to Amamoor, with on-board bubbles and antipasto.

3. Geordie’s Restaurant is having an All You Can Eat Fiesta Latina on Valentine’s Day for those looking for a spicier, more action-packed Valentine’s Day date.

The licensed Gympie restaurant will be giving lovers a piece of Latin American culture, “with great food, drinks, music and plenty of space for dancing. All you can eat plus a drink. The menu has a mix of Venezuelan, Colombian and Mexican Culture, full of flavour! Dancing is a must!”

4. Curra lovers can get their groove on on Valentine’s Day at an Open Mic Jam Session at the Curra Country Club. Bring your instrument and voices or just come enjoy an awesome Sunday, kitchen open, courtesy bus running...fabulous day for all.

5. Dinner for two at the Gympie RSL with full table service. The chef has crafted a menu especially for the occasion, featuring indulgent dishes such as Camembert Stuffed Chicken and Hot Chocolate Lava Cake. The exclusive two-course dinner will be hosted in our Atrium Bistro with full table service from 6pm.

6. If you’re passionate about a better future and so is your loved one you might want to make Valentine’s Day really count and be a part of the One Million Rising V Day Performance at the Showgrounds where you can also stroll around and enjoy the Gympie Showground Farmers Markets on Sunday morning.

“On Valentines Day every year we dance to bring awareness to violence against all.One Billion Rising Gympie likes to bring attention to domestic violence and come together at this time and dance. We will meet at our OBR Gympie marquee and share our message. Please join us by learning the Dance at rehearsals leading up to V Day (details in comments). Please join us by either Dancing with us on the day or supporting us in the crowd as our audience. We are performing at the Gympie Showgrounds Farmers Markets. Our marquee will be situated between the Big Shed with Birds for Sale and the Toilet block.”

7. It’s hard to go past Gunabul Homestead for romantic locations and Zesty Edibles is putting on a special Valentine’s Day Spit Road luncheon on Sunday for all the lovers out there. This will be a ticketed event and strictly limited to 100 people to comply with Covid restrictions. $35 per adult, $15 12yrs and under. Payment must be made before event date and is non-refundable. 54823107 for enquiries and reservations.

8. For those lovers who are still single and looking for Mr or Mrs Right, Krushology is hosting a special Valentine’s Eve Dating Event just south of Gympie, at Noosa, on Saturday from 5.30pm. OPen to singles aged from 35-55, the structured Valentine’s Eve Dating Event includes:

free welcome drink

Noosa Gin - G&T!

Free snacks and finger food incl. vegetarian options

Stunning venue with a seductive ambiance

Great Music!

Cool amazing group of people... who are ALL SINGLE!!!

Facilitated structured dating meaning you will have around 8-10 dates each plus mingling.

Fun 'get to know each other' activities that Krushology has carefully designed and will implement in an engaging and light-hearted way

Cue cards to help with conversation starters

Structured dating that is safe fun and supported - you will have hosts available

Second free drink at the end of the night to celebrate with Prosecco or Noosa Beer

Goody Bags filled with awesome products and offers - worth $150 each! PLUS your chance to win your share of lucky-door and other prizes on the night from a prize pool worth over $500! All included in your ticket for $65. Tickets and info at www.krushology.com.au

9. The Yabba Creek Deli Cafe in Imbil is just a short drive down the Mary Valley Highway and open for a Valentine’s Day dinner with a difference. Bookings are essential by phoning 54845185.

10. Head deep into the Mary Valley - all the way to Flaxton - and there is a special and fancy option for lovers on Saturday night, at the Valentine’s Dinner Event at Flaxton Gardens.

It’s just a shortish but scenic drive down the stunning Mary Valley. “Let our staff pamper you and your loved one as you sit back and relax whilst listening to live music in our famous Winery. Dinner tickets are $80 per head and include a 5-course meal and a glass of Sparkling FG Brut to accompany your romance experience.

Click on the link to view the delicious Valentine‘s Day Menu - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/valentines-dinner-tickets-136383100525

Happy Valentine’s Day lovers. We hope this helps give you some options and ideas.