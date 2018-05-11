10 rides you don't want to miss at the Gympie Show
1. The Beast
THE Beast has arrived! Check out Australia's newest super machine that will propel you 38m in the air at 120kmh.
It's a rotating Gondola that holds 20 people at a time, before whipping them around with the same force of a fighter jet engine.
This one is definitely not for the faint-hearted! Read all about it here.
2. Speed 2
THIS machine propels eight passengers at 100kmh upside down, backwards and up for a knee shaking extreme thrill.
If you ride this 50 meter tower of power it is bound to be an experience you remember.
3. The XXXL
THIS bad boy will have you coming back for more and more. It's faster then the speed of light, more exciting then Christmas Day and scarier than your mother in law, so they say.
You will have to see for yourself.
4. The Hangover
THE Hangover is for thrill seekers young and old, be prepared to soar through the air on the 360 degrees rotating pendulum arm. The thrill is heightened at night time.
5. The Break Dance
HOP around and hold on tight for an experience full of colour, thumping music and thrills. This ride will have you whipping, doing the nae nae and bop bop and screaming with joy as you hold on tight for an experience full of colour, music and spins.
6. The Skyflyer
IF you like a good swing at the park then you will love a swing on the Skyflyer. Hold on tight, let your legs swing out and enjoy a view of the whole Gympie Show as you fly high in the air.
No need to push yourself on this one.
7. The Crazy Mouse Spinning Roller Coaster
THIS ride will spin you crazy. If you love roller coasting and you love spinning this ride is perfect- it will spin you crazy.
It takes several trailers to transport and two days to set up and who can say no to the irresistibly cute mice?
8. XSCREAM Soundwave
NEW to Australia, the Xscream will be making its Queensland debut at the Gympie Show. Described as a 'night club on wheels', Sydney show-goers who tested it endlessly at the Royal Easter Show could not get enough of it, returning to the fast-spinning ride five or six times a day.
"No two rides are the same," Ride owner Doyle Gill said.
"Every time someone gets on, they get a different experience."
Each car holds five people so it's perfect for families or groups of friends.
9. Alien Abduction
YOU will get lifted off your feet in this ride and swung upside down and sideways - even taken out of this world. So if you don't mind the 4 gs between your knees, then this is the challenge for you.
10. Ali Baba
ARE you ready for a ride on the biggest swing you've ever been on? You'd want to be because it will swing you far and wide - so make sure you sit near your friends so you can grip their hand on the way around!