10 rides you don't want to miss at the Gympie Show

18th May 2017 12:22 PM
Calling all thrill-seekers to The Gympie Show.
Calling all thrill-seekers to The Gympie Show. Contributed

1. The Beast

The Beast is expected to provide a whole new world of thrills come showtime next week.
The Beast is expected to provide a whole new world of thrills come showtime next week. Jacob Carson

THE Beast has arrived! Check out Australia's newest super machine that will propel you 38m in the air at 120kmh.

It's a rotating Gondola that holds 20 people at a time, before whipping them around with the same force of a fighter jet engine.

This one is definitely not for the faint-hearted! Read all about it here.

2. Speed 2

Speed 2
Speed 2 Contributed

THIS machine propels eight passengers at 100kmh upside down, backwards and up for a knee shaking extreme thrill.

If you ride this 50 meter tower of power it is bound to be an experience you remember.

3. The XXXL

The XXXL
The XXXL Contributed

THIS bad boy will have you coming back for more and more. It's faster then the speed of light, more exciting then Christmas Day and scarier than your mother in law, so they say.

You will have to see for yourself.

4. The Hangover

The Hangover
The Hangover Contributed

THE Hangover is for thrill seekers young and old, be prepared to soar through the air on the 360 degrees rotating pendulum arm. The thrill is heightened at night time.

5. The Spook

LOOK OUT: The Spook is set to scare the pants off those Gympie show-goers who dare to ride the biggest ghost train in Australia.
LOOK OUT: The Spook is set to scare the pants off those Gympie show-goers who dare to ride the biggest ghost train in Australia. Contributed

IT'S the biggest ghost train in Australia and is designed to scare the pants off you; all three storeys of it. Darrkness, gruesome robots, hideously made-up actors and plenty of creepy crawlies form part of the scare factor on this ride...if you dare.

READ HERE: The country's biggest ghost train makes its regional Australian debut in Gympie

6. The Space Roller

The Space Roller
The Space Roller Contributed

PREPARED to get spun into space with this ride. Spin, drop and roll is the theme of this little beauty that will have you in a giddy spin above the crowds.

Don't let the height form the ground fool you - it's much taller when you are being rolled in space on it.

It was fun though, much taller when you're on it than when you're watching it.

7. Zipper

The Zipper
The Zipper Contributed

THIS ride is a favourite at The Gympie Show - with thrill seekers who want to get the adrenaline pumping lining up for miles.

Once in that cage you will be hurled towards the ground from a great height and spun and just when you think you can't take any more you will be the right way up...until it happens again that is.

8. The Break Dance

The Break Dance
The Break Dance Contributed

HOP around and hold on tight for an experience full of colour, thumping music and thrills. This ride will have you whipping, doing the nae nae and bop bop and screaming with joy as you hold on tight for an experience full of colour, music and spins.

9. The Skyflyer

The Sky flyer
The Sky flyer Contributed

IF you like a good swing at the park then you will love a swing on the Skyflyer. Hold on tight, let your legs swing out and enjoy a view of the whole Gympie Show as you fly high in the air.

No need to push yourself on this one.

10. The Crazy Mouse Spinning Roller Coaster

The Crazy Mouse Spinning Roller Coaster
The Crazy Mouse Spinning Roller Coaster Contributed

THIS ride will spin you crazy. If you love roller coasting and you love spinning this ride is perfect- it will spin you crazy.

It takes several trailers to transport and two days to set up and who can say no to the irresistibly cute mice?

Gympie Times

Topics:  attractions ghost train gympie show gympie show 2017 rides side show alley the beast

