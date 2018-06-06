10 reasons for JT to come to Gympie

LEGEND: Johnathan Thurston during the Queensland State of Origin team training session on the Gold Coast last year.

LEGEND: Johnathan Thurston during the Queensland State of Origin team training session on the Gold Coast last year. DAVE HUNT

HERE are our 10 reasons why Johnathan Thurston needs to come to Gympie.

1. Why not?

You cannot go past Gympie.

2. Inspiring

JT is an inspiration to many and a visit from him would be remembered by the kids forever.

3. Strong league town

Gympie loves rugby league. When the Devils were close to folding this year through lack of numbers, the community and the players ensured that did not happen.

4. We are the town that saved Queensland

Queensland was bankrupt when James Nash discovered gold here in 1867. The find literally made Gympie 'The town that saved Queensland'.

5. Follow in the footsteps of other greats

Mal Meninga, Wally 'The King' Lewis, Alfie Langer, Justin Hodges and Sam Backhouse have graced our doorstep over the years and now it is time for JT.

6. Fair go for regional kids

Not all Gympie kids have the chance to see JT play, let alone meet him. This visit would be unforgettable.

7. Never give up attitude

A good attitude is important on and off the rugby league field and JT needs to send that message to the kids of Gympie.

It has been a tough season for the Cowboys, but I have not seen JT giving up in a game.

8. 350 reasons to bring JT

Our 350 junior league players would give him a welcome like no other.

9. Why should the Sunny Coast get him and not us?

He is coming to Caloundra - we are just 45 minutes north along the Bruce Highway.

10. He is doing a national speaking tour

JT is travelling around the country reflecting on his life on and off the field - Gympie would love to hear his incredible story.