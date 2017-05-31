10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

New South Wales and Queensland get into an all-in brawl during a 2010 State of Origin match (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

1. Billy's Hotel

COME down with the kids to Billy's Hotel Family Origin Night where kids eat free. Catch all the action on two big screens with football games, free bar snacks and bar specials. For the adults burgers are $15.

2. Imbil Railway Hotel

WELCOME beers from kick off at 8pm until the first try (from either Queensland or New South Wales). Trivia and prizes through out and free snacks at half-time.

3. The Australian Hotel

CATCH the game at the Aussie Hotel and don't miss the special dinner deal of two pizzas and two schooners of beer for $25. Meal service starts at 5.30pm.

4. Gympie RSL

IF YOU want State of Origin atmosphere then Gympie's RSL will not disappoint with all the big screen action. Also, all the May babies can celebrate together with a giant birthday cake for the month. Drinks specials available.

5. Theebine Hotel

HEAD to the Theebine Hotel for a free sausage sizzle from 7pm and then head out the back to watch the game on the big screen where there'll be fire drums to keep you warm.

6. The Empire Hotel

TRADIES Night has moved to State of Origin night tonight - so those wanting to catch the footy will be served by the lingerie girls.

7. Charlie's Hotel

For a family atmosphere catch a meal at Charlie's Hotel where the Origin will be playing on the big screen. meal service from 6- 8.30pm.

8. Mt Pleasant Hotel

FEELING peckish while you're watching the great game? Well the Mt Pleasant Hotel have you covered with free nibblies at half time.

9. Railway Hotel

ENJOY the Origin with minimally-priced pizza and a kick back in front of the big tele.

10. Goomeri Hotel

CATCH the game on the big screen and enjoy the rump special for $13.50. Join in the pool comp tonight as well if you like more action with your Origin.

xxx

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

Cool 2 Cool from 7.30pm duo playing the classics.

The Royal Hotel

Folk artist Fanny Lumsden $20 a head, doors open 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

From 7.30pm, Sneaky Pete has returned local band playing all the classics.

The Royal Hotel

DJ Glenno will be spinning the tunes at the Basin downstairs from 9pm til late.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Midday to 4pm: Rone J solos artists. Easy listening

UPCOMING

Gunalda Hotel

Sunday June 11. Allen Murray - 12noon to 3pm, Sunday session, good pub music