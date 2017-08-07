10 pets needing your love in Gympie

Chant Contributed

1. Chant

THIS two-year-old bull terrier cross is a very loving and loyal boy. Those who get to know him say Chant is not only super cute but smart as well - playing ball is his favourite thing and he brings it back too.

Spud Contributed

2. Spud

SPUD is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves nothing more than a good cuddle. The two-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback can be little nervous in new environments so would suit a calm home.

Elf Contributed

3. Elf

THIS dog comes with impeccable credentials. At three years old the American staffordshire bull terrier cross is very affectionate and loving and a happy, active and outdoorsy type of pooch. Well-mannered and a pleasure to have indoors as well, he is waiting to join the perfect family.

Speedy Contributed

4. Speedy

THIS rhodesian ridgeback cross is a happy boy who would like to be someone's best mate. He is ready to interview you to see if you will be suitable, so be on your best behaviour when you visit him and he might choose you.

Franco Contributed

5. Franco

FRANCO is a 6-month-old male looking for a home that offers lots of cuddles and plenty of lap time. If you are looking for a handsome boy just like Franco then come into the Gympie shelter and make friends.

Twiggy Contributed

6. Twiggy

TWIGGY is only a young girl looking for lots of cuddles and play time. Like all RSPCA pets she comes desexed and microchipped making her the purrfect adoption.

Twinkle Contributed

7. Twinkle

THIS two-year-old kitty was found wandering about the streets of Townsville when she decided she'd like a more permanent life of luxury. The RSPCA transported her to Gympie for a chance at fame and fortune and a family who will spoil her rotten. Are you up to the task? Come and meet Twinkle and fall in love.

Quinn Contributed

8. Quinn

QUINN is a very shy young boy looking for a new home. Anyone who meets him describes him as a very sweet boy who loves cuddles and quiet time. He is looking for that special someone to adopt him.

Betty White Contributed

9. Betty White

THIS beautiful old English game fowl needs a safe place to live, whether it be a fenced yard or enclosure. So if you are in the market for a bit of "cluck" in your life then come on into the Gympie shelter and meet Ms White.

Ginger Nut Contributed

10. Ginger Nut

GINGER Nut came into the shelter with some of my friends and is looking for his forever hutch. This male abyssinian (mixed) guinea pig loves fresh veggies and to be able to run around on grass while having the protection and safety of a nice warm hutch where he can be sheltered from the weather. This little "Biscuit" is $15 to adopt.