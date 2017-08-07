27°
News

10 pets needing your love in Gympie

7th Aug 2017 2:54 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Chant
Chant Contributed

1. Chant

THIS two-year-old bull terrier cross is a very loving and loyal boy. Those who get to know him say Chant is not only super cute but smart as well - playing ball is his favourite thing and he brings it back too.

 

Spud
Spud Contributed

2. Spud

SPUD is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves nothing more than a good cuddle. The two-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback can be little nervous in new environments so would suit a calm home.

 

Elf
Elf Contributed

3. Elf

THIS dog comes with impeccable credentials. At three years old the American staffordshire bull terrier cross is very affectionate and loving and a happy, active and outdoorsy type of pooch. Well-mannered and a pleasure to have indoors as well, he is waiting to join the perfect family.

 

Speedy
Speedy Contributed

4. Speedy

THIS rhodesian ridgeback cross is a happy boy who would like to be someone's best mate. He is ready to interview you to see if you will be suitable, so be on your best behaviour when you visit him and he might choose you.

 

Franco
Franco Contributed

5. Franco

FRANCO is a 6-month-old male looking for a home that offers lots of cuddles and plenty of lap time. If you are looking for a handsome boy just like Franco then come into the Gympie shelter and make friends.

 

Twiggy
Twiggy Contributed

6. Twiggy

TWIGGY is only a young girl looking for lots of cuddles and play time. Like all RSPCA pets she comes desexed and microchipped making her the purrfect adoption.

 

Twinkle
Twinkle Contributed

7. Twinkle

THIS two-year-old kitty was found wandering about the streets of Townsville when she decided she'd like a more permanent life of luxury. The RSPCA transported her to Gympie for a chance at fame and fortune and a family who will spoil her rotten. Are you up to the task? Come and meet Twinkle and fall in love.

 

Quinn
Quinn Contributed

8. Quinn

QUINN is a very shy young boy looking for a new home. Anyone who meets him describes him as a very sweet boy who loves cuddles and quiet time. He is looking for that special someone to adopt him.

 

Betty White
Betty White Contributed

9. Betty White

THIS beautiful old English game fowl needs a safe place to live, whether it be a fenced yard or enclosure. So if you are in the market for a bit of "cluck" in your life then come on into the Gympie shelter and meet Ms White.

 

Ginger Nut
Ginger Nut Contributed

10. Ginger Nut

GINGER Nut came into the shelter with some of my friends and is looking for his forever hutch. This male abyssinian (mixed) guinea pig loves fresh veggies and to be able to run around on grass while having the protection and safety of a nice warm hutch where he can be sheltered from the weather. This little "Biscuit" is $15 to adopt.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cat chicken dog guinea gympie pets pig rspca

Gympie's old boys tend wounds after heritage clash

Gympie's old boys tend wounds after heritage clash

Players from both sides attempted to pick up from where they left off with entertaining match at Albert Park

WEATHER: Your week ahead in Gympie

The Weatherzone radar map showing rain over the Gympie region early Monday morning.

Frost and cold mornings are on the cards mid-week

Not impressed: No cash at Centro Suncorp

A Gympie letter writer is no impressed with the "no cash handled here” message he got at the new Suncorp office at Centro.

Letter: I walked away flabbergasted

Lucky escape from rain-fuelled smash

A man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries when his car rolled on Anderleigh Rd on Monday morning.

He hit the muddy ditch and his car rolled "three or four times”

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Workshop for creative kids at the Gallery this weekend

KIDS ZONE: A space for children to relax, explore and create art will be created at Gympie Regional Gallery today.

Great things on at the Gallery this weekend

Aerodrome open day will thrill

Little sisters Indiana (left) and Milla Sidey, of Elliott Heads, in the pilot's seat of a glider at the Gympie Aerodrome open day last year.

Jet fighter joy flights, WW2 Mustangs and vintage cars

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

GREAT HORSE PADDOCK

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

16 acres with plenty of grass and water. Tinana Creek at the rear boundary. Two road frontage. Minutes to the local school and shop. Approximately 20 minutes to...

LOOK NO FURTHER!

L 191 Arborfive Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 $239,000

This 3 bedroom home on 5000 square metres is an opportunity not to be missed. Features: butlers pantry, built-ins, ceiling fans, air conditioning,office...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,069,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

Acreage Lifestyle 10 Minutes to Town!

Lot 4 Cnr Blue Gum Road and Marys Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570...

Residential Land New to the market are these 4 blocks offering the perfect opportunity ... $179,000

New to the market are these 4 blocks offering the perfect opportunity of lifestyle living close to town. Less than 10 minutes drive from Southside's shopping...

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION ON THE FABULOUS PROPERTY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

OUTSTANDING PROPERTY, QUIET LOCATION

65 Buchanan Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Acting under instructions from the Trustee we will submit to Public Auction this 4 bedroom rendered home on 1.09 hectares. Situated only 16klms from Gympie, just...

5097 Acres South Burnett quality Irrigation and Grazing

Windera 4605

Rural 9 2 4 $4250000

2062.676 hectares (5097 Acres ) South Burnett quality Irrigation and Grazing held by the same family for 30 years . 20 minutes to Murgon, 75 minutes to Gympie and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Pensioners hurt by Gympie's growing rental market

BOOM TIME: Gympie rentals are on the rise, which is not good news for renters.

Good news for region has unfortunate side effect.

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards