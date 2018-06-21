10 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

Photos View Photo Gallery

DO YOU know any of these people?

Gympie police are seeking help from the public in identifying 10 people who may be able to assist them in their inquiries over alleged and still outstanding offences stretching back more than a year.

The images may depict either an offender or a witness to the offence.

Anyone with any information should call Policelink 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or Gympie police on 5480 1111

Police advise people not to approach anyone who they believe is displayed in the pictures.