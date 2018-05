Recognise any of these people? Gympie police want to speak to all 10 of them.

Recognise any of these people? Gympie police want to speak to all 10 of them. Contributed

Gympie police want to question the people in these CCTV footage images over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region.

If you have any information contact Gympie police on 5480 1111.

Note: The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.